When it comes to red carpet fashion, no one commits to a theme like Zendaya. As the star promotes Spider-Man: Brand New Day with her co-star and husband, Tom Holland, she’s also delivered a masterclass in dressing for the occasion. From the obvious to the subtle, there’s been no shortage of looks that nod to the web-slinging character — on a global scale, no less. It’s a feat that can only be accomplished by a true style superhero, a title that Zendaya’s more than qualified for.

Though the actor has three Spider-Man press tours under her belt, this one has already proven to be her most immersive, fashion-forward one yet. At the end of Zendaya’s last outing for 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans got a taste of her future method dressing sensibilities when star stylist Law Roach dressed her in a spiderweb-covered Valentino Haute Couture gown with a coordinating black Spider-Man headpiece. Shortly after, she’d go on to earn her method dressing stripes promoting the tennis-coded Challengers, wedding-worthy The Drama, and two futuristic Dune films. Now, the actor and Roach are back again for another eye-catching slate of standout outfits that, whether subtle or obvious, are embracing Spider-Man in every possible iteration — arachnids and all.

Zendaya at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Madrid. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya’s fashion whirlwind kicked off in Madrid, where she arrived for the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in a swishing Christian Cowan dress. The strapless piece featured a jacquard-textured bodice with an asymmetric silk hem, tied in a bow at the side to create a thigh-high slit. A row of swishy, silky corded fringe added a burst of dramatic texture to the piece, while also nodding to the geometric form of spiderwebs.

A soaring pair of Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps — one of Zendaya’s style staples for over a decade — in matching black, smoothly finished her outfit. Roach added a dash of modern glamour with a gleaming Rolex watch, and a swinging pair of “Sapphire Web” front-back earrings by Stéfère, which were entirely covered in eye-watering trails of blue sapphires and white diamonds.

For her second outfit in Madrid, Zendaya took a more colorful route with a bright red dress by Spanish designer Ernesto Naranjo. Cast in the same vibrant hue that’s also part of Spider-Man’s signature color palette, the halter-neck piece was overlaid with a matching gauzy silk outer layer for added drama. Glossy leather pumps (another set of Louboutin So Kates) gave the sharp piece a monochrome finish, paired with another Rolex watch and glistening Stéfère diamond drops.

Zendaya in Madrid. @ernestonaranjo

In Amsterdam, Zendaya began to add some trending pieces into the mix, slipping on a black Louis Vuitton tailcoat that leaned into the ongoing rise of ornate Napoleon-style jackets. Her broad-shouldered style, traditionally structured with long sleeves and swinging tails, was adorned with braided white leather strips — another geometric element that winked at Spider-Man’s signature webbing. The piece was worn over a customized red leather miniskirt, which Roach accentuated with stark white pumps and yet another Rolex watch. Though it was customized, Zendaya’s Vuitton ensemble was actually fresh off the runway from the brand’s cruise 2027 show in New York City — which she and Roach both watched from the front row mere weeks before. Clearly, it’s never too early — or late — to determine what she’ll wear next.

Zendaya at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan event in Amsterdam. BSR Agency/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Next, the actor took a turn for the gothic in a sheer black high-low dress from McQueen’s fall 2026 collection for that evening’s premiere. Designed by Seán McGirr, the piece was romantically adorned with intricate trails of swinging floral lace, each embroidered by hand with light-catching beadwork. The transparent style was finished with a trailing train of various strips of fabric, nodding once again to spiderweb textures. Over the piece, Roach cleverly layered a glittering collarless black tweed opera coat with flared silk cuffs, bringing the style a distinctly formal air. A classic finish came from another set of black pointed-toe pumps, as well as another diamond-covered pair of Stéfère earrings.

Zendaya at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Amsterdam. Courtesy of Sony Pictures

While still in Amsterdam, the actress slipped on a black Rodarte dress with a sheer, plunging bodice, tiered skirt, and puffed cap sleeves, exclusively shared with styling eduction platform School of Style, which Roach relaunched last year.

The romantic piece’s greatest statement came from a massive spiderweb motif crafted with glittering crystals — as well as a large crystal and pearl-covered spider at its center. Originally designed for the brand’s fall 2020 collection by Kate and Laura Mulleavy, the piece was the first of the tour to incorporate vintage or archival designs — a common practice for Roach — and show a more obvious nod to Spider-Man. For a modern feel, Roach streamlined the sheer dress over a matching pair of pants and pointed-toe pumps, choosing to accentuate its bejeweled details with knotted diamond drop earrings, a glittering bracelet, and another shining timepiece.

Zendaya in Amsterdam. @schoolofstyle

At this point, it was clear Zendaya’s Spider-Man outfit references could range from obscure to blatant — and it was just a matter of time until her next looks debuted. Moving on to Berlin, the star’s outfit that morning included another pop of Spider-Man red, courtesy of a custom Coach sweater. Originally seen on the brand’s fall 2026 runway by Stuart Vevers, the sporty piece boasted cream striped accents and a large gray “39” motif on its front — which, contrary to online fan theories, wasn’t a secret Marvel reference. The preppy piece was paired with a brown-and-black plaid midi skirt cinched by a matching belt, similarly to its initial runway appearance. To complete her academia-coded outfit, Roach accessorized the actress with deep brown pumps, a gold watch, and matching huggie earrings.

Zendaya at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Berlin. Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Later that night, Zendaya took a walk on the subversive side and, coincidentally, cheekily winked at Berlin’s rich clubbing scene in a sleek black leather Louis Vuitton outfit. This custom look prominently included a zip-up crop top with a pointed hem, as if the star had slipped on a micro-sized vest. A matching maxi skirt with a sharply draped train brought the piece a red carpet-worthy finish, alongside her expertly coiffed hairstyle. Of course, Zendaya and Roach always love a dash of drama, which shone through a massive pair of spiderweb-shaped blue sapphire, tanzanite, and aquamarine statement earrings, plus a coordinating cocktail ring by fine jeweler Lydia Courteille.

Zendaya at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan event in Berlin. Tristar Media/WireImage/Getty Images

Now that she’d shown an assortment of subtle Spider-Man references, it seems Zendaya was ready to go in full superhero mode and flex her prowess at wearing deep-cut vintage pieces at the same time. In Rome, she did exactly that, stepping out for a fan event in a glittering red and blue square-necked crop top and knee-length skirt from Versace’s fall 1997 collection. Originally designed by the late Gianni Versace, each piece actually hailed from separate looks in the same collection — but with their coordinating Spider-Man colors — plus a blessing from Donatella Versace herself — they were a perfect fit. Once again, she smoothly slipped on a pair of optic white Louboutin pumps with a gold Rolex watch and diamond stud earrings, letting the piece’s color and sparkle take center stage.

Zendaya at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan event in Rome. Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

During the film’s premiere that evening, the actor made perhaps her greatest arachnid-coded fashion statement yet in a vintage dress from Giorgio Armani’s spring 1990 collection. The sheer black style, featuring a sleeveless silhouette and beige-nude base layer, was covered in glitzy spiderweb beadwork. Tonal yellow and brown beaded spiders across the dress’s front and back brought even greater dimension to the piece, while also bringing fans a fashion Easter egg — after all, it shared remarkably similar details to that Valentino dress she slipped on five years ago, creating a full-circle method dressing moment. Fittingly, Roach let the dress again take full focus, pairing it with gold Stéfère earrings and a silver crystal-coated set of Louboutin’s So Kate heels.

Zendaya at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Rome. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It turns out, method dressing comes so naturally to Zendaya that she doesn’t even need a dress to master the technique. For her first fan event in Paris, the star simply wore an oversized black and red Spider-Man T-shirt on the red carpet. However, this wasn’t just a T-shirt, but another vintage find — a Mad Engine piece from 2007, which Roach later revealed he bought for $35 on eBay on his Instagram Stories. Of course, the stylist still elevated the piece with luxe accessories in place, including a gleaming silver Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch, dangling diamond earrings, and a soaring set of white Louboutin pumps. Truthfully, even we can’t deny it: there’s something nonchalantly chic about wearing just a T-shirt and red bottoms.

Zendaya at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan event in Paris. Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In London, Zendaya’s spider fascinations took a turn for the celestial with an archival John Galliano dress. Hailing from the designer’s spring 1997 “Circus” collection, her ruffled, dark blue piece was covered in an eye-catching pattern of clouds, gold zodiac signs, and shining gold stars. But the dress’s most enchanting detail came from its back, which featured a literal spiderweb crafted from thin silver chains strung with mixed-metal charms shaped like hearts, lightning bolts, shooting stars, lucky clovers, and more. Of course, a metal spider was positioned at the center of the web, ensuring Zendaya’s latest look remained on-theme. Roach complemented the piece’s metallic tones with pale gold Louboutin pumps, as well as a bracelet, ring, and long earrings covered in diamonds.

Zendaya attends the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall in London. Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

With all of these looks under her belt, it’s undeniable that no one’s as prepared — or brings as much variety — to a red carpet as Zendaya. After stopping in Europe, she and Holland will jet back to the U.S. for Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s final premieres in Los Angeles and New York City. However, there’s still more themed fashion on the horizon for both actors, who also co-star in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, releasing weeks apart from the latest Spider-Man film. For Zendaya, this summer has held no shortage of superhero-worthy style moments — and there’s only more to come.