Zendaya’s latest round of outfits for The Odyssey’s worldwide press tour are nothing short of heavenly. It’s fitting, as she portrays the mythical goddess Athena in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming action epic — and has shown a Greek goddess-worthy assortment of looks to match her ethereal character.

We predicted that the star would lean into all-white and draped looks that channel the ease of Greek mythological figures for this press tour, and she’s done exactly that — and, of course, every ensemble has been a unique standout. Star stylist Law Roach has continued to exercise an expert approach to thematic method dressing with a range of primarily white outfits, filled with draped textures, flowing trains, and no shortage of Christian Louboutin heels — plus plenty of high jewelry that would make any ancient Grecian blush. The technique is one that the pair has brought to the forefront of the red carpet over the years, and truly mastered at that — after all, The Odyssey’s press tour marks their third this year after outings for The Drama and Spider-Man: Brand-New Day.

True to form, Zendaya’s Odyssey outfits have also shown her prowess when wearing pieces from any fashion era. Whether she’s dressed in fresh-off-the-runway couture (so fresh, in fact, that its debut was mere hours before), current-season designs, or deep-cut archival pieces, there’s truly no look she can’t pull off on the red carpet — and every single one looks like it was made for her. If you ask us, that’s fashion magic that would impress even the fantastical gods of Greek mythology.

For the film’s Paris premiere, Zendaya stepped out in a stark white dress from Givenchy’s spring 1997 haute couture collection. Originally designed by the late Alexander McQueen, the piece featured powerful padded shoulders with dramatic, exaggerated sleeves. As only a fashion muse could, Zendaya even wore the runway look’s pointed gold lace headpiece crafted by Phillip Treacy. An edgy dark lip and white Louboutin pumps provided a dramatic finish. For those wondering how this ensemble fit her themed fashion lineup? McQueen’s “The Search for the Golden Fleece” collection — his first for Givenchy — was inspired by the Greek poem “Jason and the Argonauts,” which, like The Odyssey, features an appearance from the goddess Athena.

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At the world premiere of The Odyssey, Zendaya had a second look in store — as Roach himself shared on Instagram Stories, “there’s always a second dress.” The star slipped on a sleek Valentino Spring 2026 dress with an embroidered green bodice shaped by overlapping leaf and petal motifs, finished by a draped gray silk skirt. Roach complemented the Alessandro Michele-designed piece with dangling Chopard diamond earrings, as well as a matching gray pair of Louboutin heels.

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In one of her most viral outfits to date, Zendaya arrived at The Odyssey’s world premiere in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall 2026 gown. The sculptural white piece, which walked the runway at Paris Haute Couture Week mere hours before, featured a nude porcelain bodice with a beaded reverse-ombré skirt. A heavenly touch came from built-in lighting, allowing Zendaya to glow both figuratively and literally. This look was completed by a five-tiered diamond Chopard necklace, matching stud earrings, silky Louboutin pumps, and a dreamy Grecian-style braid.

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In London, Zendaya brightened up the carpet in a stark white Jacquemus dress. The custom piece featured a halter-neck bodice with a perfectly draped open back, all lined with rounded beads. A matching headscarf brought a statuesque touch to the look, which Roach accentuated with matching white Louboutin pumps and gold disc earrings from Barron London — which actually dated back to the first millennium BC, making them over 3,000 years old.

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To kickstart her fashion journey — an odyssey, if you will — Zendaya stepped out in a swishing white Khaite blouse and skirt. Both silky pieces from the brand’s Resort 2027 collection were cinched by a wrapped leather belt strung with gold metal accents. Gold Louboutin sandals and a set of small drop earrings gave her look a touch of Grecian glamour.