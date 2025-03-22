In Hollywood, celebrities approach romance in one of two ways. Some couples view red carpet events as date nights. Pairs like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor (to name a few) never miss the opportunity for a joint step-and-repeat. Others keep their love lives private and only pose together occasionally — mostly on the street style scene. Such is the case for Zendaya and Tom Holland, who made things official in 2021 — five years after they first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Their outings are slim-to-none, however, when the newly-engaged actors are spotted together, they always match each other’s sartorial energy.

Zendaya hasn’t walked a red carpet with Holland since the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in 2021. And according to Holland, he prefers it that way. In a recent interview with Men’s Health, he shared the reason behind his absence at Zendaya’s movie premieres, saying, “Because it’s not my moment. It’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us.” If the fiancés are snapped by the paparazzi, it’s rarely at an A-list affair. Instead, they’ve been spotted at a farmers market, around various five-star restaurants, and even inside a Nordstrom in L.A. So, they’re always ones to watch on the street style front.

All this to say? Zendaya and Holland bring out the best fashion in each other. Ahead, see their most notable numbers as a couple. And, stay tuned to TZR for more before their highly-anticipated wedding (whenever that may be).

Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere, 2021

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

In honor of their second on-screen collaboration, the new couple posed together at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in L.A. Both were dressed by Law Roach (Zendaya’s longtime stylist), starting with Holland’s silk Prada suit in chocolate brown. Then, the Dune star went full method dressing mode in a custom Valentino gown covered in sparkly spiderwebs.

Out In NYC, 2022

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Outside a celeb-approved hotel in NYC, Zendaya and Holland were photographed in evening-wear ensembles. Zendaya channeled Carrie Bradshaw in a black button-down worn as a dress, while Holland chose a light gray suit.

Exploring Boston, 2022

Patriot Pics / BACKGRID

When they aren’t promoting a new project, the couple often meets up in Boston, where they maintain low profiles. In April 2022, Zendaya and Holland explored various landmarks in laidback looks. Zendaya paired a cable-knit sweater with wool trousers, both from Fear Of God. Her carry-all of the day was the Fendi Suede Baguette. Holland wore similar bottoms, but a purple T-shirt on top.

Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 2024

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

During her tenniscore era for Challengers, the two committed to the aesthetic at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. They watched Carlos Alcaraz of Spain play Daniil Medvedev of Russia in preppy pieces galore. All eyes were on Zendaya in an all-white skirt set from Louis Vuitton — a fitting selection for the brand ambassador. Holland, on the other hand, went with a burgundy polo shirt.

Romeo & Juliet Press Night, 2024

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Always on board for matching attire, the two coordinated in all-black after Holland’s performance of Romeo & Juliet in London’s West End. However, Zendaya stole the show in a vintage Victorian-inspired gown from Vivienne Westwood Spring 2003.

Calabasas Farmers Market, 2024

Bruce/javiles / BACKGRID

Even during the hottest part of summer, Zendaya and Holland still served couple goals. The Greatest Showman star’s elongated shorts looked cool with a cropped tank and a green jacket. Holland paired his tank top with baggy brown cargo pants.

The Corner Bar, 2024

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Fans still aren’t over Zendaya and Holland’s double burgundy moment — especially her custom leather sheath dress from Louis Vuitton.

Exploring Boston, 2024

BACKGRID

On a walk with their dog, Noon, Zendaya was all smiles in a cashmere sweater from Allude, tucked into khaki-colored jeans. Holland pulled off a striped T-shirt with light-wash jeans.

Christmas Shopping, 2024

JISH / BACKGRID

At first, Zendaya and Holland’s shopping trip to Nordstrom might not seem particularly fashion-forward. But if you look closely enough, you’ll see the Malcolm & Marie actor is wearing the famous Tabi Ankle Boots from Maison Margiela (IYKYK).