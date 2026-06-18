During Zendaya’s latest press tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day — her fourth film in the franchise with now-confirmed husband Tom Holland — the star’s themed method dressing practice has taken on a decidedly dark note. Case in point: her latest all-black outfit for the movie’s special screening in Amsterdam. While nodding to Spider-Man’s signature color palette, her latest ensemble also embraced the formal glamour of the opera coat.

For the occasion, Zendaya slipped on a glittering black tweed opera coat with a flowing hem, fresh off McQueen’s Fall 2026 runway. The formal outerwear added a luxe edge to her outfit’s sleek base: a sheer black minidress with an asymmetric ruffled hem and flared satin cuffs. To further elevate the piece — as seen on McQueen’s Instagram — the star’s dress was adorned with shimmering lace flowers in white and ivory hues, all embroidered by hand.

Naturally, stylist Law Roach finished Zendaya’s outfit with matching pointed-toe pumps. The classic all-black style added a streamlined finish to the actor’s outfit, while providing a stark and modern contrast to her regal style.

Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Zendaya’s footwear also affirmed one of her longtime style signatures. After all, soaring pointed heels have been a longtime staple in her wardrobe for over a decade — particularly from Christian Louboutin, whose towering So Kate pumps she’s worn in seemingly every color. In fact, Zendaya’s Louboutin ties run so deep that the designer apparently launched his aptly named “Miss Z” pump — a pointed-toe pump, of course — in her honor last year. True to form, the style’s already become a best-seller.

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While embracing the glamorous roots of the opera coat — traditionally worn by the socialite set to and from operas over the decades — Zendaya also continued the color scheme seen in her latest Spider-Man-related outings. The actor’s first press tour stops in Madrid and Amsterdam have found her wearing a variety of black, red, and blue outfits, from a fringed Christian Cowan dress to a coat-tailed Louis Vuitton jacket and leather miniskirt. It’s a less literal take on method dressing compared to her past outings this year, from sandy suiting for Dune: Part Three to bridal-inspired outfits for A24’s The Drama — but it’s also one that, as her looks prove, is open for interpretation regardless of aesthetics.

Of course, there’s only more Spider-Man style to come this summer for Zendaya. While promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the next few weeks, she’s expected to swing onto red carpets across Berlin, London, New York City, and more — naturally, with Holland by her side. While overlapping with her second press tour for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey — in which she also co-stars alongside Holland — there’s no shortage of standout Zendaya outfits for us to look forward to.