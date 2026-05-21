Louis Vuitton held its Cruise 2027 runway show on Wednesday night in New York City, welcoming a host of its regular A-list attendees, including longtime brand ambassadors Alicia Vikander, Emma Stone, and Cate Blanchett.

The star-studded event took place at the Frick Collection on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, offering the collection a cinematic backdrop comprising the gallery’s many portraits, landscapes, and French Rococo paintings. The venue — chosen by Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière — is the third artful space in a row the designer has chosen to showcase his latest designs.

Alongside the famous masterpieces on the walls were plenty of, arguably more famous, celebrities. On top of the house’s usual roster, rising stars like Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder, One Battle After Another’s Chase Infiniti, and Saturday Night Live’s Veronika Slowikowska filled out the VIP section alongside more established showgoers like Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Chloë Sevigny.

Emily Blunt and Cate Blanchett at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 show in New York City. Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Most everyone in attendance kept to a black-and-white color scheme, with Hathaway sporting a silvery collared shirt dress, Stone in a simple black cardigan and trousers combo, Blunt in a plaid grayscale two-piece ensemble, and Blanchett in a feathery gradient statement sweater.

The celeb with the most eyes on her, though, was undoubtedly Zendaya, who wore an off-the-shoulder draped gray mini dress paired with matching pumps and long chain Tiffany & Co. earrings. Her most prominent accessory — her new wedding ring — was expertly covered by her bell sleeves.

Other friends of the house Este and Danielle Haim also sat alongside the catwalk, this time without their sister (and Zendaya’s The Drama co-star) Alana, who instead opted to walk in the show, marking her runway debut.

Below, see all of the best front row moments from Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2027 show.

Zendaya

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Chase Infiniti

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HoYeon Jung

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Alicia Vikander

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Cate Blanchett

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Emma Stone

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Emily Blunt

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Danielle & Este Haim

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Anne Hathaway

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Amy Adams

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Jennifer Connelly

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Chloë Sevigny

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Veronika Slowikowska

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Misty Copeland

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Hannah Einbinder