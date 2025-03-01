In Hollywood, it’s rare for a celebrity and a stylist to collaborate for as long as Zendaya and Law Roach have. The two curated their first outfit together in 2011 — just one year after her career began in the Disney Channel sitcom, Shake It Up. Since Zendaya wore a Roach-approved metallic blazer at the Justin Bieber: Never Say Never premiere, the dynamic duo has been attached at the hip. Over the last 15 years, Roach and Zendaya have dominated numerous red carpets, including at the Academy Awards, the Met Gala, and during various press tours, of course. And according to her latest looks (read: her Golden Globes gown), they aren’t slowing down any time soon.

Thanks in part to Roach’s influence, Zendaya has come a long way from the elongated tunics and detachable Peter Pan collars of the 2010s (IYKYK). In fact, 2024 was quite a historical year for her on the style front. She started the year on the promo trail for Dune: Part Two, which delivered endless futuristic fashion. One fan-favorite ‘fit was the metallic robot suit she slipped into for the sequel’s London premiere in February. Zendaya was the second person to wear the silver fembot since it debuted in Thierry Mugler’s 1995 collection. A month later, her press tour for Challengers kicked off. Her tenniscore attire constantly went viral. Fans still aren’t over the tennis ball-punctured heels she wore with a custom Loewe mini dress in Rome.

Even after her Challengers circuit ended, Zendaya continued her style streak at the Met Gala. As one of the evening’s co-chairs, she brought her fashion A-game with not one, but two red carpet walks. On May 7, Roach revealed to The TODAY Show that the looks “were meant to tell the story of the artistry of John Galliano.” First, she made the grandest of entrances in a custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano gown. The couture creation channeled the Garden of Time dress code with nature-inspired embellishments. Minutes before the carpet closed, Zendaya re-emerged in a second, equally-stunning ensemble. This time, the icon went the archival route in a voluminous black ballgown from Givenchy Spring 1996 Couture. Alongside the Givenchy masterpiece, she accessorized with a flower bouquet-shaped from Philip Treacy for Alexander McQueen Spring 2007.

Believe it or not, the actor fit all of those fabulous ‘fits into one year. Keep scrolling for a full rundown of Zendaya’s red carpet evolution. It’s truly legendary.

You Again Premiere, 2010

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

At 14 years old, Zendaya attended the premiere of You Again in a layered Y2K look. On top, she wore a purple tank top underneath a floral tunic. Then, she popped on patterned tights with denim shorts. Extra points for her black fedora.

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never Premiere, 2011

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Marking her first collaboration with Roach, Zendaya styled a leather mini skirt with a reflective metallic silver blazer.

American Music Awards, 2012

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment

During her first award season, Zendaya looked adorable in a tulle long-sleeve LBD from Alice + Olivia.

Kids’ Choice Awards, 2013

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Back in the early 2010s, Zendaya had an affinity for detachable Peter Pan collars. See the sparkly version she wore with this Alice + Olivia skater dress.

Black Nativity Premiere, 2013

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment

Zendaya’s iconic Christian Louboutin “So Kate” stretch began in 2013, with this mint green pair. At the Black Nativity premiere, the 120 mm heels looked chic alongside a Chloé maxi skirt and a Sandro Paris leather jacket.

Grammy Awards, 2014

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

To no surprise, Zendaya made quite a splash at her first Grammy Awards. She chose a two-tone button-down dress from Emanuel Ungaro, complete with a semi-sheer top.

BET Awards, 2014

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Leave it to Zendaya to pull off a black baseball cap with an Emanuel Ungaro matching set at an A-list affair.

Academy Awards, 2015

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Zendaya technically wasn’t allowed to walk the red carpet at her first Oscars. However, we’re glad she made it happen, this off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown deserved a moment.

Golden Globe Awards, 2016

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment

Believe it or not, Zendaya didn’t attend the Golden Globes until 2016. She turned heads in this ruby Marchesa Pre-Fall 2016 gown, adorned with tiered floral brocade.

Met Gala, 2016

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

As the plus-one of Michael Kors, Zendaya shimmered in a one-sleeve gold sequin gown with an elongated train, courtesy of the American designer, of course.

Met Gala, 2017

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The next year, Zendaya secured a solo invite to the Met Ball. She proved she’s one to watch on the fashion front in a voluminous off-the-shoulder ball gown from Dolce & Gabbana.

The Greatest Showman Premiere, 2017

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Australian premiere of The Greatest Showman, all eyes were on Zendaya in this butterfly-inspired gown from Moschino Spring 2018.

Met Gala, 2018

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In honor of the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” theme, Zendaya took cues from Joan of Arc in a medieval-esque armor ensemble from Versace.

MTV Movie & TV Awards, 2018

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Zendaya’s brown mini dress from August Getty Atelier Spring 2016 proved she can pull off even the most abstract silhouettes.

Emmy Awards, 2019

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Six years later, and Zendaya’s custom Vera Wang gown in semi-sheer emerald green is still a conversation-starter.

Critics’ Choice Awards, 2020

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Not only did Zendaya’s lacquered chrome breastplate from Tom Ford cause a stir, it also started a trend among other celebrities. Since then, Sydney Sweeney, Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Lopez, and even Rihanna pulled off various versions of the bodice.

Academy Awards, 2021

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment

Zendaya rarely wears colors this vibrant. But her yellow Valentino gown at the Academy Awards made fans wish it happened more often.

Dune Venice Film Festival Premiere, 2021

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Zendaya started her Dune press tour on the strongest of notes: In a nude leather dress, complete with delicate drapery from Balmain.

CFDA Fashion Awards, 2021

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

For her first and only CFDA Awards (so far), Zendaya walked the carpet in a red skirt set from Vera Wang. The maxi’s waistline had a bubble-hem feel.

Spider-Man: No Way Home L.A. Premiere, 2021

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For the L.A. premiere of her first Marvel movie, the star embraced the method dressing craze in a web-embellished gown from Valentino, plus a bug-like mask.

Academy Awards, 2022

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

The then-Valentino ambassador spiced up the traditional Oscars dress code in a cropped button-down and a sequin silver skirt from the Italian label.

Emmy Awards, 2022

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Zendaya’s Valentino streak continued at the 2022 Emmys, where she won the “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series” trophy for Euphoria. She took center stage in a gorgeous ball gown from the brand, and Bulgari bling.

NAACP Image Awards, 2023

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Roach and Zendaya got their hands on this plunging black-and-green gown from Versace Spring 2002 Couture.

Schiaparelli Haute Couture Show, 2024

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

Outside the Schiaparelli Spring 2024 Couture presentation, Zendaya stole the show in a dramatic black gown with an extravagant satin train and 3D sleeve embellishments.

Dune: Part Two Mexico Premiere, 2024

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment

If you weren’t aware of the London-based designer, Torisheju yet, Zendaya’s asymmetrical dress changed that.

Dune: Part Two London Premiere, 2024

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Chances are, Zendaya’s take on Thierry Mugler’s 1995 metallic robot still lives in your mind rent free.

ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood, 2024

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment

The fashion muse made barrel jeans feel red carpet ready in this corseted Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2020 Couture combo.

Challengers Australia Premiere, 2024

James Gourley/Getty Images Entertainment

If you look closely enough, you’ll see Zendaya’s rhinestone Loewe dress featured a shadowy print of a tennis player — a subtle homage to Challengers.

Challengers UK Premiere, 2024

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

The leading lady of Challengers posed for photographers in Rome in a plunging mini dress from Loewe, plus tennis ball-adorned stiletto heels.

Challengers L.A. Photo Call, 2024

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment

Dressed in head-to-toe pale pink Jacquemus, Zendaya served up preppy ‘60s vibes at a photo-call in L.A.

Met Gala, 2024

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

Securing her spot on numerous best-dressed lists, Zendaya arrived at the Met Gala in a dark blue and green gown from Maison Margiela. According to Vogue, the ensemble was “composed of a sage lamé and organza bias-cut dress worn over a duchesse satin corset.” Her first headpiece of the night was a feathery fishnet veil, also from Maison Margiela.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

An hour later, Zendaya returned to the legendary staircase in an opulent vintage ballgown from Givenchy Spring 1996 Couture. Then, she upped the drama with a flower bouquet-shaped hat from Philip Treacy for Alexander McQueen Spring 2007.

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony, 2024

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

To induct Cher into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Zendaya channeled her signature style in a vintage Bob Mackie gown, complete with striking cutouts and shimmery accents.

Gotham Awards, 2024

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment

At the Gotham Awards, Zendaya embraced her minimalist side in a white, halter-neck Louis Vuitton dress — a fitting selection for the brand ambassador.

Golden Globe Awards, 2025

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

With her 5-carat engagement ring from jeweler Jessica McCormack on full display, Zendaya stunned in a timeless tangerine gown from Louis Vuitton.