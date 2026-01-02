You needn’t be in the fashion know to clock Louis Vuitton’s monogram. Celebrating its 130th anniversary this year, the storied design has been a fixture in celebrities’ wardrobes — Audrey Hepburn! Tina Turner! Angelina Jolie! — since its inception. The monogram is just as coveted by the masses, cementing its status as one of fashion’s most enduring symbols.

Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogram was initially designed in 1896 by Georges Vuitton as a tribute to his father, Louis, who founded the luxury house, following his death. The result: A floral motif that subtly incorporated his dad’s initials. The birth of the monogram also served to safeguard the company’s authenticity and deter counterfeits.

The monogram was first incorporated in the label’s beloved trunks. Around the 1930s, Louis Vuitton then introduced the pattern by way of its Keepall, Speedy, and Noé bags, archival silhouettes that remain fashion mainstays today (the Speedy, in particular, took first place in the “Top-Shopped Timeless Treasures” category of Fashionphile’s 2025 resale report). To celebrate 130 years of the monogram, Louis Vuitton launched three new limited-edition capsules — the Monogram Origine, VVN (short for Vache Végétale Naturelle), and Time Trunk collections — this year, all of which reimagine the emblem.

Courtesy Of Louis Vuitton

As mentioned, the celebrity set’s seal of approval has been key in turning the Louis Vuitton monogram into a true industry icon. Hepburn and Turner were just two famous faces who carried the bags regularly in the 20th century, while stars like Jolie, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Paris Hilton flocked to the design in the early aughts, during logomania’s heyday. More recently, the likes of Taylor Swift, Zendaya, and Pharrell Williams, the creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, have endorsed the legendary monogram.

Ahead, revisit some of the best celebrity Louis Vuitton monogram moments through the years.

Audrey Hepburn, 1966

Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Given that Hepburn was a fan of the monogram in the 1960s, it was bound to be a major hit. Here, the late Hollywood star toted around the Speedy bag at London’s Heathrow Airport, heading back to her home in Switzerland.

Tina Turner, 1989

Courtesy Of Louis Vuitton

From the jump, Louis Vuitton’s carryalls have been the ultimate travel bags among the celebrity pack. So much so, Turner opted for two silhouettes — a Keepall bag and a classic trunk — for a flight in 1989.

Naomi Campbell, 1996

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Model Naomi Campbell is a longtime supporter of the monogram, having celebrated its 100th anniversary at an event in 1996. She carried the Louis Vuitton leopard Alma handbag, designed by Azzedine Alaia, which launched that year in honor of the anniversary.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2000

Scott Gries/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Early 2000s style muse Sarah Jessica Parker brought a Pochette clutch to the premiere of The Sopranos, which she attended alongside her husband, Matthew Broderick.

Angelina Jolie, 2004

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Clad in a very early 2000s ensemble (hello, low-rise jeans), Jolie attended the premiere of Shark Tale at the 61st Venice Film Festival in 2004 with a monogram tote on her arm.

Paris Hilton, 2005

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

No one championed logomania quite like Hilton. In 2005, the socialite made an appearance at US Weekly’s Young Hollywood Hot 20 event with the label’s velvet Trompe L’Oeil Trocadero shoulder bag.

Serena Williams, 2007

Lalo Yasky/WireImage/Getty Images

Tennis superstar Serena Williams was an early adopter of the bag charm craze, having emblazoned Louis Vuitton’s Speedy bag with gold bling for the Sony Ericsson Championship party in 2007.

Lindsay Lohan, 2008

Troy Rizzo/Getty Images Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan was — surprise, surprise — also fond of Louis Vuitton’s monogram looks 20-some years ago. In 2008, the childhood star was seen at Miami International Airport, holding a roomy duffel bag alongside an all-black outfit (complete with what appears to be a fedora).

Ashley Olsen, 2014

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment

Ashley Olsen, who is known to keep a low profile, made a rare appearance at a Louis Vuitton monogram celebration — hosted by executives Michael Burke and Delphine Arnault — at the MoMA in 2014, attending the party with its limited-edition gold-studded Iconoclast tote.

Gigi Hadid, 2016

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

Holding one of the fashion house’s duffel bags, Gigi Hadid was seen touching down at the Grand Palais ahead of the 2016 Victoria's Secret fashion show.

Kendall Jenner, 2017

Team GT/GC Images/Getty Images

Clearly, Louis Vuitton monogram bags are a model off-duty favorite, as Kendall Jenner was also pictured sporting a look after a gym session in 2017.

David Beckham, 2022

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Stylish male celebrities can’t get enough of the iconic motif, either. One such person is David Beckham, who toted a trunk during Paris Fashion Week in 2022 while attending his wife Victoria Beckham’s show.

Taylor Swift, 2023

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In 2023, Swift gave Louis Vuitton’s Camera Box bag a sporty spin, styling the accent with a graphic tee, bike shorts, and New Balance sneakers.

Rihanna, 2023

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Pregnant with baby number two, Rihanna stepped out with partner A$AP Rocky in Los Angeles in 2023, pairing a wavy clutch with a Loewe polo top.

Zendaya, 2024

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

As a Louis Vuitton ambassador since 2023, Zendaya has worn a bevy of looks from the designer. Here, she wore a Louis Vuitton Diane bag outside the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris.

Pharrell Williams, 2025

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Williams, who, as mentioned, has been serving as the brand’s men’s creative director for the past two years, has an impressive collection of monogram bags. Early last month, the musician and designer was spotted in New York City with a Speedy bag, which seems to be his preferred silhouette.