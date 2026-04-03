Zendaya and Law Roach have perfected the art of the method dressing press tour. What started as a whisper (see: the Dune: Part 1 premieres) reached a fever pitch in 2024, during the promotional runs of Challengers and Dune: Part 2. For the actor's latest film, the wedding-themed dramedy The Drama, the stylist and his muse used the old rhyme “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue” as a guiding principle. And while every look knocked it out of the park, it was that “something blue” — a Schiaparelli gown and matching blue eyeshadow — that left jaws on the floor.

For the film’s April 2 premiere in New York City, Zendaya hit the red carpet in feathered Schiaparelli couture from the Spring/Summer ‘26 collection. The strapless, sculptural black ballgown was covered in vibrant blue feathers, lining both the center of the bodice and the bottom of the skirt.

And the glam was equally breathtaking. Getting in on the matchy-matchy makeup trend — which dominated the red carpet at this year’s Academy Awards—artist Ernesto Casillas created a sultry blue eyeshadow look, featuring black liner at the inner corners, a pop frosty blue shadow at the center of the lower lash line, and plenty of long, spikey lashes. There was a bit of a “birds-of-paradise” vibe; very fitting, given the plumage on the gown.

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For hair, stylist Ursula Stephen gave Zendaya’s chocolate brown bixie a wet, “hydro bob” finish. The slightly loose hold (as opposed to a super slicked-down gel) added to the overall “dark tropical” energy of the look.

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While the New York City premiere likely marks the end of The Drama’s press cycle, Zendaya fans, fear not: This year, not only is the actor set to star in The Odyssey and Dune: Part 3, but she’s also reprising her Emmy-award-winning role of Rue for the final season of Euphoria. So prepare for many more creative sartorial interpretations of her projects’ themes. I, for one, can’t wait to see what Roach can do with a Grecian gown.