Can we pause for a moment of appreciation for Zendaya? It’s only been a little over a month since the Dune: Part Two promo circuit wrapped up, and the award-winning actor is back on another press tour. This time, however, she traded in her futuristic vintage Thierry Mugler metal suit (you know the one) for numbers that are much more... sporty. Promoting her upcoming tennis-themed film Challengers, Zendaya’s recent string of red carpet press tour looks have set the sartorial bar high.

As always, the Euphoria star enlisted her longtime stylist, Law Roach, to collaborate on her Challengers press tour wardrobe. And, to no one’s surprise, the duo kicked things off on a strong fashion note. On March 26, Zendaya hit the red carpet at the film’s Australia premiere in a custom Loewe gown designed by the fashion house’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson. (Fun fact: Anderson created costumes for the movie, too.) The green sequin-covered number included a silhouette of a tennis player gearing up to serve a ball. Our thoughts? It was a clear nod to the Luca Guadagnino-directed film without being too on-the-nose.

Today, Zendaya kept the athletic-inspired outfits coming while doing more press in Australia, where she donned a custom two-piece look from Lacoste courtesy of the French brand’s creative design director, Pelagia Kolotouros, who stepped into the role last February.

Considering Challengers doesn’t hit theaters until April 26, it’s safe to say Zendaya will be debuting more tennis-esque outfits over the next few weeks. With that said, continue to check back on this post as her press tour continues.

March 26

James Gourley/Getty Images Entertainment

For the Australia premiere, Zendaya teamed her dazzling green Loewe gown, which featured a dramatic thigh-high slit and plunging neckline, with matching sparkly custom pumps. On the accessories front, the actor donned dangly earrings and an emerald ring from Bulgari.

March 27

@luxurylaw

On March 27, Zendaya arrived at another press event in Australia donning an all-white look from Lacoste. The base of the outfit was a crop top and matching high-rise underwear (which were both enlivened with Lacoste’s signature alligator motif). Atop the briefs, Zendaya rocked a sparkly see-through mesh maxi skirt. Bulgari jewelry — including a statement necklace, subtle studs, and chunky rings — gave the sporty ensemble a hefty dose of elegance.