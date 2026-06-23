Zendaya might not have invented the phrase “short hair, don’t care,” but she’s quickly become the face of it. Though she’s experimented with longer hairstyles many times over the years, including the gorgeous dreadlocks she wore to her first Oscars ceremony in 2015, the Dune star has been comfortably settled into the bob, pixie, and bixie life for the last few years. In that time, she’s demonstrated the creative ways short hair — often maligned for its lack of versatility — can be worn. And her latest look, a ladylike coif, might be one of her most sophisticated styles yet. (Which is really saying something.)

The actor wore the classic ‘do to a German fan event for the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, held June 22 in Berlin. The handiwork of hairstylist Ursula Stephen, the style featured a swooping section of hair at the front, immaculately swept back and to the side. The hair appeared to have soft hold, without a single strand out of place; call it “L’Oreal Elnett-esque.”

The elegant look is a bit of a departure from the (equally elegant) wet-looking styles Zendaya has favored in recent months; see, the premieres of The Drama and Euphoria earlier this year. She’s also been wearing curlier looks — again, versatility! — such as the textured moment she embraced in Amsterdam on June 17.

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Rounding on the rest of her fan event glam, the star wore soft pink blush and a matching satin lip (courtesy of makeup artist Ernesto Casillas) and a short, patent-leather black manicure that perfectly matched her custom Louis Vuitton vest and skirt, styled by Law Roach.