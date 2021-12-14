Zendaya Expertly Made A Spider Web Dress Look High Fashion & Cool

Zendaya has amassed an unrivaled portfolio of red carpet looks. (Lest you forget, just last month she wore the most unique metal spine gown from Roberto Cavalli, which sparked a myriad of headlines that praised her outfit.) All of her occasion-appropriate attire are not only tasteful, but are also consistently thoughtful and clever in their designs. Case in point: Zendaya’s dress at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, which clearly referenced the Marvel film. The haute couture gown was custom-made for the actor by Valentino and it was adorned with dazzling beads, all intricately arranged to resemble a spider web.

The actor, who plays MJ in movie, attended the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on Dec. 13. (The film comes out on Dec. 17.) Once again, Zendaya stole the show in a beige, floor-length dress with a plunging neckline detail. Ornate spider web designs via black beading covered her entire designer number. The gown was nearly backless, with only two thin straps holding the entire look together. She styled the frock with a pair of glittery Kate pumps from Christian Louboutin and wore a set of lustrous baubles — two rings and a pair of earrings — from Bvlgari. The star completed the look with a lacy mask from Valentino, which added a dramatic, flourishing touch to her ensemble.

The actor posed on the red carpet alongside her Spider-Man co-star and now real-life partner Tom Holland, who wore a custom chocolate-colored suit by Prada and a pair of heeled boots from Christian Louboutin. (Fun fact: Zendaya and Holland also share the same stylist: Law Roach.) Zendaya and Holland’s relationship was confirmed in July 2021 and back in November with GQ, Holland opened up about the challenges and pitfalls of dating in the public eye. During premiere night, the duo looked happy as they exchanged glances and posed together for the cameras.

As expected, Zendaya’s Valentino dress is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece with no replicas available for purchase. Though if you want to tap into Zendaya’s style aesthetic this holiday season, shop the beaded and lace dresses that channel a similar vibe to her designer look, below.

