Ever since the Versace Fall/Winter 2025 show debuted on March 1, rumors of Donatella Versace’s potential departure have plagued the fashion industry. Style enthusiasts hoped the whispers were just gossip, but on March 13, the label confirmed the end of an era. Just two days after Fashion Month concluded, the creative director announced the news herself via Instagram, saying, “It has been the greatest honor of my life to carry on my brother Gianni’s legacy.” In the same post, she named her successor: former Miu Miu design director, Dario Vitale — effective on April 1. Donatella also shared her next career move, which thankfully, isn’t too far from Versace’s design studios.

Bright and early on Thursday morning, Donatella addressed a heartfelt post to her 12.2 million followers. “I want to thank my incredible design team and all the employees at Versace that I have had the privilege of working with for over three decades,” the Italian creative wrote on IG. “[Gianni] was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity.” This bittersweet news comes almost years after Donatella stepped into the head of design role, following the tragic death of her brother and Versace founder, Gianni in 1997. Since then, the brand has thrived under her authority on the red carpet, the runway, and even the street style scene. Her celebrity influence over the years has been especially groundbreaking. Some of her most viral moments? Jennifer Lopez’s palm-print green gown (you know the one); Britney Spears’ Fall/Winter 2002 butterfly dress; and endless supermodels on the catwalk, including Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Linda Evangelista, and more.

Some brands wait months to publicize a new creative director, however, Donatella immediately introduced Versace fans to Vitale, the next lead designer. “I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes,” she said on IG. On the brand’s IG story, Vitale shared he’s “truly honored” to join the Versace team. “I want to express my sincere thank you to Donatella for her trust in me, and for the tireless dedication to the extraordinary brand that Versace is today,” he said. “It is a privilege to contribute to the future growth of Versace and its global impact through my vision, expertise and dedication.”

In an official press release, Emmanuel Gintzburger, the CEO of Versace called Vitale “a rare talent, who deeply respects the essence and values of Versace and clearly understands its growth potential.” “We are convinced that his experience and vision will bring a new perspective to the brand,” he added. Vitale comes to Versace from Miu Miu, where he served as the design and image director. He got his start at the Istituto Marangoni in Milan. Shortly after graduation, Vitale designed at Dsquared2 for a year, before moving to Bottega Veneta. In July 2010, he joined the design studio at Miu Miu, and stayed there for 14 years. For the first 12 years, he worked under creative director Miuccia Prada as a fashion designer. Then, in 2023, he was promoted to the design and image director. Vitale left his Miu Miu post in Jan. 2025, likely to prepare for Versace.

Lucky for us, Donatella isn’t retiring. She’s moving from chief creative officer to a different position at her namesake label. “In my new role as Chief Brand Ambassador, I will remain Versace’s most passionate supporter,” she wrote in her IG caption. “Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart.” Donatella will be a close adviser to Vitale as he makes his mark at Versace. Vitale may not be a household name yet, but by the time his first runway show rolls around (mark your calendars for Sept. 2025), it will be.