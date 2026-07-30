You know those “X Days Since Last Incident” signs? The ones where the joke is often that the number stays at “0”? Someone needs to make a version for Zendaya; specifically, “X Days Since Last Slay.” Because by my estimation, the actor hasn’t taken her custom Louboutin off our necks since mid-June, at least (an eternity in entertainment industry time). Not that I want her to — especially when the looks are as stunning as the brushed-out braid-out she just wore to the UK premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

On July 29, the star hit the white carpet in London with voluminous, center-parted hair, with the lengths hitting halfway down her back. The look, which featured a gorgeous mix of straight, wavy, and textured strands, came courtesy of hairstylist Coree Moreno (the hands behind the fanciful braids and flowing locks she wore during The Odyssey’s press tour). “We leaned into effortless texture — soft bends, airy volume, and a finish that feels both cinematic and timeless,” Moreno said in an Instagram caption, adding that he achieved the look via braid-out.

While the braid-out element means the style technically was not a brushed-out blowout, it bore more than a passing resemblance to the trending style (a favorite of Moreno’s and another high-profile client, Chase Infiniti). That look “embraces volume, softness, and movement rather than a sleek, flat finish,” as pro hairstylist Rashuna Durham told TZR — much like Z’s bouncy braid-out.

(+) Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

For makeup, artist Ernesto Casillas created a look centered around a glowing base and bold, flushed, pink cheeks, accented by a rosy matte lip. The angelic beauty look was a perfect match for her gown, a champagne silk piece with crystal chain accents by Tamara Ralph Couture.