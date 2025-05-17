Ever since Coach opened its doors in 1941, the New York-based label has been a household name. However, in recent years, the brand has experienced a major renaissance at the hands of its celebrity clientele. While creative director Stuart Vevers’ runway designs always shine on the red carpet, Coach’s leather goods catalog is having a moment right now — especially on the street style scene. The Tabby, Empire Carryall, Brooklyn, Swinger, and Ergo bags (to name a few staples) are leading the charge, while Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Laura Harrier, Charli XCX, and more A-listers prove Coach is — and always will be — in high demand.

If you keep tabs on the celebrity fashion circuit, you know Coach’s popularity spans generations and aesthetics. But don’t just take it from us — listen to the data. In Lyst’s Q1 Index for 2025, Coach ranked as the fourth hottest brand, an increase from fifth place in last quarter’s roundup. All this to say? The brand is, once again, on track to break records this year. In the last five months, EmRata, Hadid, Anna Sawai, Laura Harrier, Charli XCX, and Olivia Rodrigo have been spotted with a Coach bag in tow. Hadid’s collection, for one, is the style set’s most enviable. Her newest addition? The Empire Carryall 34. On March 25, the supermodel styled the east-west glazed leather bag for the first time, which continued her Coach streak from 2024. If Hadid’s new design looks familiar, that’s because Sawai carried the same silhouette in February, just in light tan.

While Hadid has been a Coach fan for years, her approval has encouraged other stars to board the brand’s bandwagon. Most recently, on May 12, Charli XCX debuted her first Coach bag: the Brooklyn 39. Following in Hadid’s footsteps, the brat singer was snapped by the paparazzi wearing the “fits-everything” tote, complete with a wide shoulder strap, a magnetic snap closure, and a spacious interior (it can fit a 15” laptop). Like Charli, Hadid owns the hobo bag in black, but also a taupe color-way, which complements her current Western-inspired era.

All this to say? The Coach resurgence is going strong this year. Ahead, see how fashion muses are wearing the brand’s most popular bags. Then, decide which silhouette aligns with your closet and add to cart.

Jennifer Lopez

Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Outside NBC Studios in Feb. 2022, the global ambassador of Coach paired the Quilted Studio Shoulder Bag with an oversized fur coat.

Camila Mendes & Dove Cameron

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Dressed in head-to-toe Coach for the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, Mendes and Cameron accessorized with matching Tabby Shoulder Bags.

Emily Ratajkowski

Ilya S. Savenok/GC Images/Getty Images

In June 2024, Ratajkowski carried her Coach bag on one of her signature NYC strolls. She chose the Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 in brown with silver hardware.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

By Feb. 2025, the My Body author secured an invite to her first Coach show. She arrived with the Hadid-approved Empire Carryall 34 Bag in hand, which is shockingly still available to shop.

Bella Hadid

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Minutes after Hadid debuted the Brooklyn Shoulder Bag in July 2024, it sold out online. It’s finally back in stock, so get your hands on the carry-all, while you still can.

DIGGZY / BACKGRID

In Oct. 2024, Hadid got her hands on a Coachtopia tote, a.k.a. the sustainable sister-brand of the leather goods label. She chose the checkerboard Alter/Ego Hobo Bag in — you guessed it — black.

BACKGRID

Hadid’s most recent addition to her Coach collection is the Empire Carryall 34 — an east-west leather bag covered in a glossy black glaze.

Kelsea Ballerini

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Before entering the 2024 CFDA Awards, the Country Music Award winner showcased her custom patchwork dress, a leather jacket from Coach Spring 2025, and the brand’s charm-embellished mini clutch.

GloRilla

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Coach shined at the 2024 CFDA Awards, thanks to Ballerini and GloRilla, who carried the Tabby Quilted Bag. If you look closely enough, you’ll see the silver chain was decorated with a charm, also from Coach.

Coco Jones

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Jones’ micro-mini top-handle bag felt especially Y2K-coded with bow-shaped pins.

Anna Sawai

affinitypicture / BACKGRID

In Feb. 2025, the Emmy winner’s Coach Empire Carryall took her classic jeans and blazer combo to even chicer heights.

Laura Harrier

Diggzy / BACKGRID

The Tabby Bag’s reign is continuing into 2025. Most recently, Harrier wore the black Tabby 12, which is slightly more square-shaped than the 30 version.

Charli XCX

affinitypicture / BACKGRID

On May 12, Charli proved the Brooklyn Shoulder Bag is a brat girl essential alongside a micro-mini short, Acne Studios boots, and shield sunglasses from Givenchy.