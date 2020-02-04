The Most Iconic Oscars Beauty Looks Of All Time — That'd Be Just As On Trend Today

Even in the hustle and bustle of Award Show Season, the Academy Awards ceremony still reigns supreme. Moments from the event — which airs this year on April 25 — go from TV screens to sartorial legends in a matter of moments; and no, not just talking about Björk's swan dress or Hilary Swank's Guy Laroche gown (but more on that one later). The same goes for the best Oscars beauty looks from the past 100 years. While they might not come to mind as quickly as a swan dress, certain makeup looks and hairstyles are just as memorable as an iconic gown or particularly witty joke.

After all, the Oscars are where new makeup trends blossom, hair colors are debuted, and certain styles start to appear for the very first time. Although not every makeup look from the prestigious show is still as cutting edge as it was in, say, the ‘60s, if you look back, you’ll find so many beauty ideas to copy for 2021. (Though really, what part of Audrey Hepburn's beauty routine isn't in style today?)

Below, 12 of the most on-trend Oscars beauty moments from days gone by — that you might see popping up once again at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday evening.

The Best Oscars Beauty Looks: Farrah Fawcett’s ‘70s Hair

Anonymous/AP/Shutterstock

TikTok has fallen in love with Farrah Fawcett’s feathered ‘70s waves, worn here at the Oscars in 1978.

The Best Oscars Beauty Looks: Whoopi Goldberg’s Half-Up, Half-Down Braids

Eugene Adebari/Shutterstock

Likewise, long ‘90s braids are having a moment, and if you’re going to take the plunge, then save this half-up, half-down look Whoopi Goldberg wore to win back in 1991.

The Best Oscars Beauty Looks: Marion Cotillard’s Red Lipstick

Peter Brooker/Shutterstock

Ever wonder why French-girl style is synonymous with red lipstick, simple makeup, and tousled hair? Look no further than Marion Cotillard’s 2008 Oscars style.

The Best Oscars Beauty Looks: Elizabeth Taylor’s Tiara-Crowned Updo

United Artists/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Dame has entered the building. Elizabeth Taylor stunned at the 1957 Oscars with a queenly hairstyle topped with a tiara.

The Best Oscars Beauty Looks: Daryl Hannah’s Platinum Waves

Eugene Adebari/Shutterstock

Daryl Hannah’s hair was ‘80s style: Big, bold, and bleach blonde. This 1988 waved look and red lipstick gives it an Old Hollywood softness, though.

The Best Oscars Beauty Looks: Grace Kelly's '50s Flower Crown

Silver Screen Collection/Moviepix/Getty Images

Long before Coachella and the modern flower crown, the 1955 Best Actress winner wore a wavy updo dotted with pale roses that wouldn’t look out of place on Bridgerton. (The same could be said for the opera gloves.)

The Best Oscars Beauty Looks: Karen O’s Long Bangs

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The way Karen O’s long, dark bangs complemented the fluttery black dress she wore in 2014 is just so good, and red lipstick as a pop of color always works.

The Best Oscars Beauty Looks: Halle Berry's Pixie Cut

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

Novels could be written and poetry waxed about Halle Berry's iconic pixie cut — which completed her ethereal 2002 Academy Awards look, where the Monster's Ball star won for Best Actress. And just in case you're wondering: Yes, celebs have officially brought the mega-short pixie haircut back in style.

The Best Oscars Beauty Looks: Audrey Hepburn's Bold Brows

Archive Photos/Moviepix/Getty Images

The timeless star's dramatic brows and short, choppy bangs — paired with a belted Givenchy dress — would look just as stylish on a 2021 red carpet as they did in 1954 (when Hepburn won Best Actress for Roman Holiday).

The Best Oscars Beauty Looks: Hilary Swank's Modern Minimalism

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

In 2005, when Hilary Swank won her Best Actress Oscar for Million Dollar Baby, minimalism was not the mode du jour. But Swank's understated makeup, sleek hair, and that Guy Laroche dress proved to be a winning combination — and one that's still echoed to this day.

The Best Oscars Beauty Looks: Cher's Pastel Lids

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

How do you style a pastel, ab-baring Bob Mackie outfit (that's accessorized with matching fabric hair flowers)? According to Cher's 1974 Oscars look, with graphic, lavender eyeshadow, a trend that's just as relevant now.

The Best Oscars Beauty Looks: Julie Andrews' Crisp Cat-Eye

AP/Shutterstock

The Mary Poppins star landed herself a Best Actress win in 1965 — though her minimalist, butter-yellow gown and elbow-length gloves look decidedly modern. Julie Andrews' cat-eye makeup does as well, giving her expressive eyes and extra-long lashes a simple, dark backdrop.