After piling on the layers all winter long, it feels pretty good when the weather finally permits wearing just one item of clothing like a dress. However, after just a few days of nonstop dress-wearing action, the whole concept can start to feel a bit repetitive. Not to mention, the finicky spring weather doesn’t permit bare legs at all times. When tapped out of ideas for season-appropriate clothing ensembles that aren’t dresses, you can turn to your favorite celebrity-approved spring outfits for inspiration. Rest assured: These stylish and unfussy looks will reinvigorate your seasonal rotation.

Creating different combinations with your extensive wardrobe is half the fun — and every celeb has their own, unique approach to spring styling. On one hand, trendsetters like Gigi Hadid, Gabrielle Union, and Mandy Moore like to wear coordinated or minimalist attire. On the other, Dua Lipa, Gemma Chan, and Emma Roberts prefer more unconventional pairings that include bold prints, sequins, and colorblocking. Whichever camp you’re in, these easy-to-recreate ensembles will keep you on-trend all season long, no dresses required.

Ahead, find the best spring-ready celebrity outfits worth adding to your wardrobe immediately.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A Cutout Jumpsuit Rihanna’s maternity style is next-level good and this cutout look is no expectation. The best part? Both her jumpsuit and coat are still available to shop, below.

An Edgy Glam-Rock Look This look, which the actor wore while attending the Lollapalooza music festival in Chile, is incredibly easy to recreate. Pair a black leather jacket with your favorite denim pants, add a glittery bra top, finish with a leather choker, and off you go!

Statement Pants Show off your personal style with a pair of joyful statement pants like the ones Lipa is wearing. Her outfit feels effortless and cool at the same time.

A Tailored Three-Piece Set For a polished springtime look, try Union’s sexy take on three-piece tailored co-ords. (You can also tap into the sexy clothing trend with an ab-revealing bra top.)

Patterned Topper According to Sophie Turner, Hawaiian shirts are totally appropriate to wear beyond the beach. For spring, she layered her multi-colored piece from Louisa Ballou on top of a sage green knit set and left all buttons undone.

Code Red On her trip to New York, Roberts sported a tweedy red and white outfit. Her look felt professional with a touch of fun.

Neutral Shades If you love neutrals for spring, copy Brie Larson’s look ASAP. (Both of the actor’s exact pieces are still available to shop.)

Logo Sweater, Jeans & Sneakers For a day of exploring at the French Rivera, Sweeney picked out a simple sweater-plus-jeans outfit. She completed the look with a pair of walking-friendly white sneakers.

Colorful Pants + White Tank Next time, pair your white tank with colorful pants (as opposed to jeans) for an extra impactful look. Then, let the juicy color shine and complete your outfit with dark-hued accessories and footwear.

Pajama-Inspired Separates Long gone are the days when slippers, pajama sets, and lacy slip dresses were considered bedroom-only attire. Give the sleepwear-inspired look a go with an effortlessly chic spring outfit like Kloss’. LUNYA Washable Silk High Rise Pant Set in Deep Blue $278 See On LUNYA

Pastel Power Suit Put a warm-weather spin on your classic separates and try them in color for a change. (Plus, the pastel suiting look is totally Julia Roberts-approved.) Mango Oversized Suit Blazer $130 See On Mango

Denim Overalls @kendalljenner Channel your inner country girl with a pair of Kendall Jenner-approved overalls (straw hat optional). Daily Paper Dark Blue Mosi Overall $198 See On Daily Paper

White Jumpsuit You don’t have to bid adieu to the one-and-done outfit altogether. Rather than a dress, reach for your favorite jumpsuit instead. Almina Concept Pull On Jumpsuit in White $185 See On Almina Concept

Tweed Skirt Suit Shailene Woodley’s pencil midi and matching crop top are an unconventional take on the classic skirt suit and a perfect work outfit, too. St. John Ribbon Eyelash Tweed Double Breasted Jacket $1,695 See On St. John

Tiger Stripes Tiger stripes are the animal print du jour. Chrissy Teigen, for instance, wasn’t afraid to sport them with trend-forward bike shorts. Mango Animal Print Blouse $60 $40 See On Mango

White-On-White You know what they say: no white after Labor Day. Rule follower or not, spring and summer are the best seasons to get your fix of white-on-white looks. GOLDIE Ribbed Sleeveless Tee in White Rib $115 See On GOLDIE