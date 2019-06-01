After piling on the layers all winter long, it feels pretty good when the weather finally permits wearing just one item of clothing
like a dress. However, after just a few days of nonstop dress-wearing action, the whole concept can start to feel a bit repetitive. Not to mention, the finicky spring weather doesn’t permit bare legs at all times. When tapped out of ideas for season-appropriate clothing ensembles that aren’t dresses, you can turn to your favorite celebrity-approved spring outfits for inspiration. Rest assured: These stylish and unfussy looks will reinvigorate your seasonal rotation.
Creating different combinations with your extensive wardrobe is half the fun — and every celeb has their own, unique approach to
spring styling. On one hand, trendsetters like Gigi Hadid, Gabrielle Union, and Mandy Moore like to wear coordinated or minimalist attire. On the other, Dua Lipa, Gemma Chan, and Emma Roberts prefer more unconventional pairings that include bold prints, sequins, and colorblocking. Whichever camp you’re in, these easy-to-recreate ensembles will keep you on-trend all season long, no dresses required.
Ahead, find the best spring-ready celebrity outfits worth adding to your wardrobe immediately.
A Cutout Jumpsuit
Rihanna’s
maternity style is next-level good and this cutout look is no expectation. The best part? Both her jumpsuit and coat are still available to shop, below. An Edgy Glam-Rock Look
This look, which the actor wore while attending the Lollapalooza music festival in Chile, is incredibly easy to recreate. Pair a black leather jacket with your favorite denim pants, add a glittery bra top, finish with a leather choker, and off you go!
Statement Pants
Show off
your personal style with a pair of joyful statement pants like the ones Lipa is wearing. Her outfit feels effortless and cool at the same time. A Tailored Three-Piece Set
For a polished springtime look, try Union’s sexy take on three-piece tailored co-ords. (You can also tap into the
sexy clothing trend with an ab-revealing bra top.) Patterned Topper According to Sophie Turner, Hawaiian shirts are totally appropriate to wear beyond the beach. For spring, she layered her multi-colored piece from Louisa Ballou on top of a sage green knit set and left all buttons undone. Code Red
On her trip to New York, Roberts sported a tweedy red and white outfit. Her look felt professional with a touch of fun.
Neutral Shades
If you love neutrals for spring, copy Brie Larson’s look ASAP. (Both of the actor’s exact pieces are still available to shop.)
Logo Sweater, Jeans & Sneakers
For a day of exploring at the French Rivera, Sweeney picked out a simple sweater-plus-jeans outfit. She completed the look with a pair of walking-friendly white sneakers.
Colorful Pants + White Tank
Next time, pair your white tank with colorful pants (as opposed to jeans) for an extra impactful look. Then, let the juicy color shine and complete your outfit with dark-hued accessories and footwear.
White Pants & Printed Top
White pants are a reliable wardrobe staple for the spring/summer season. Try pairing them with a colorful printed top for an easy balanced outfit.
Pajama-Inspired Separates
Long gone are the days when slippers, pajama sets, and lacy slip dresses were considered bedroom-only attire. Give the sleepwear-inspired look a go with an effortlessly chic spring outfit like Kloss’.
Denim Skirt
There’s nothing new about a good old-fashion denim miniskirt, but a denim maxi? Now, that’s groundbreaking. For inspiration, check out Elsa Hosk’s recent
Coachella outfit. Retro Polka Dots
For an easy Whitney Port-approved look, copy this
‘70s-inspired bell-bottom ensemble, adorned with all-over polka dots (down to the shoe.) Bike Shorts & Leather Jacket
You don’t have to cycle to brunch to wear bike shorts, according to Josephine Skriver. When paired with a crop top and leather jacket, they make for an edgy and stylish weekend look.
Tie-Dye Co-Ords
Believe it or not, the tie-dyed cotton tee-and-shorts combo you used to play soccer in is now a certified fashion statement. The
colorful ensembles have been endorsed by A-listers like Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, Hailey Baldwin, and more. Utilitarian Romper
A cargo romper is a warm weather-friendly version of a utility jumpsuit — and Priyanka Chopra makes the
gorpcore garment look so chic. Pastel Power Suit
Put a warm-weather spin on your classic separates and try them in color for a change. (Plus, the pastel suiting look is totally Julia Roberts-approved.)
Denim Overalls
Channel your inner country girl with a pair of Kendall Jenner-approved overalls (straw hat optional).
Workwear Pants + A Graphic Tee
To elevate your everyday graphic tee, follow Kloss’ lead and team it with a pair of workwear trousers. Finish with a pair of pointy-toe pumps for an ultra polished outfit.
Bold Colorblocking
Embrace the colors of summer by mixing bright, solid-color pieces together. You might just find that colorblocking is surprisingly easy to pull off.
Sweater & Pleated Midi
Those leftover winter knits come in handy for cool spring mornings. Dress them up with a pretty frothy midi skirt for a spring-appropriate look.
White Jumpsuit
You don’t have to bid adieu to the one-and-done outfit altogether. Rather than a dress, reach for your favorite jumpsuit instead.
Tweed Skirt Suit
Shailene Woodley’s pencil midi and matching crop top are an unconventional take on the classic skirt suit and a perfect work outfit, too.
Tiger Stripes
Tiger stripes are the animal print du jour. Chrissy Teigen, for instance, wasn’t afraid to sport them with trend-forward bike shorts.
White-On-White
You know what they say: no white after Labor Day. Rule follower or not, spring and summer are the best seasons to get your fix of white-on-white looks.
Checked Separates
As for your work wardrobe, liven up those old separates by switching out your solid colors for a classic check print.