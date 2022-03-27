Spring is synonymous with rebirth, with all the teeny-tiny crocuses sprouting from the earth and furry animals rousing from their deep, months-long period of rest. And after an entire season of shrouding yourself in heavy-duty down outerwear, it’s time for you, like the bears and other forest friends of that hibernating ilk, to also undergo an awakening. So, as you revel in the extra, mood-boosting vitamin D and think of all the warm weather that’s to come, why not stock up on spring 2022’s fashion essentials for a wardrobe refresh. You — and your closet — deserve to take advantage of the renewed energy by kicking off the season on a fresh note. Plus, if you have music festivals to attend this spring, you’re probably already on the hunt for some new boho pieces to dance the day away in.

“This spring is truly about a reawakening in every sense — rediscovering your personal style after living through [the past two years,] which altered many of our previous sartorial choices,” Intermix’s Chief Merchant, Divya Mathur, explains to TZR over email. “The mood for the season is all about a return to fashion and getting dressed up again, expressed through your own personal style lens,” she states. For instance, a colorful blazer and matching trousers may incite a love within you for saturated suiting and dopamine-boosting tailored separates. Or, for those who identify as neutral dressers but are intrigued by fashion’s ongoing maximal moment, a subtle statement dress may just be the perfect piece that speaks to your individualistic approach to style.

Ahead, find the 10 items TZR ranks as must-haves for spring 2022, as well as some more insight from Intermix’s Mathur and Telsha Anderson-Boone, founder of New York City’s cool-girl concept store, t.a.

A Statement Cocktail Dress

Mathur encourages you to not be a wallflower at your next outing and choose a statement cocktail dress. “Opt for a neon color, an unexpected silhouette, or a daring cutout as a conversation starter,” offers the expert. For those fond of maximalist hues, Mara Hoffman’s vibrant Sara Dress will be your new, dopamine-boosting fave. If you prefer a more demure color palette but still like the idea of a statement dress, try a frock with heaps of volume — like Kika Vargas’ ruffle gown.

Saturated Suiting

“I’m really happy to see tailoring back again,” says Mathur. “A great blazer and a slouchy trouser are wardrobe staples for me — and I’m especially loving this season's take in bold shades,” she adds.

KLARNA, a virtual payment service with an expansive e-commerce platform, shares data with TZR that backs up Mathur’s note about the popularity of vibrant suiting: On the fintech company’s site, searches for bright blazers increased by 90% since September.

A Denim Skirt

The denim skirt trend is one of spring 2022’s most all-encompassing and varied fads in that all styles — from micro-minis to shin-length midis to floor-sweeping maxis — are on the table. Some iterations take inspiration from the early-2000s — COS’ dark-wash midi number, for instance, boasts a longline silhouette that was iconic of the epoch. Other skirts, however, offer more modernized takes on the classic piece.

Front-And-Center Cutouts

Ah, cutouts — the skin-revealing details were uber-popular last season, and Anderson-Boone says they’ll be ubiquitous this spring as well. Although, as opposed to last year’s midriff-flossing straps and hipbone slits, spring 2022’s cutouts will mainly manifest front and center.

“There are a lot of spring dresses featuring the back out but never the front, which makes Beaufille’s Baes Dress extra special,” says the t.a. founder. “Once the weather drops, I can’t wait to throw this dress on with a pair of sandals or even put a pair of pants underneath.”

A Fun Fringe Top

Welcome to the season of fun fringe. From craftcore-inspired crochet strands to dangling silk trim, fringe is forecast to be everywhere this spring. (Reflect on New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2022 showings if you need to jog your memory with on-runway proof of fringe’s inevitable trending nature.)

In particular, though, KLARNA shares with TZR that its site experienced a 687% (!) increase in queries for fringe tops, so you’ll want to hone your sights specifically in on a shirt that boasts the movement-friendly detail.

Platform Shoes

“Platforms are back and higher than ever,” Mathur explains to TZR. “A nod to the ‘70s trend this season, there are so many options to choose from, whether a pump, a wedge, or boot,” she describes. And, as expected, given spring inspires a sun’s-out-toes-out mindset, platform sandals are a style you can expect to see everywhere.

A Playful Romper

Everyone is well aware dresses are a foundational springtime staple — but what about a short jumpsuit, aka a romper? The one-piece garment issues the same flirty spirit as a spring dress but is a bit more unexpected, making it an inspired choice. And, as Anderson-Boone says, “there’s nothing like a romper to encourage the flowers to bloom!” The t.a. founder specifically shouts out Materiel Tbilisi’s open-back and blush number for being a must-own style essential of spring 2022.

Bottega Green

As Mathur states, Bottega green “is the color of the season and an essential in your spring wardrobe.” The color is a highly saturated punch quintessential of fashion’s ongoing dopamine-dressing phenomenon. Plus, Mathur stays you have a bevy of options when it comes to styling the electric shade: “Go for the full effect in a head-to-toe monochromatic green look, or if you’re feeling a little less committed, a Bottega green shoe or bag will elevate your entire look.”

A Bustier Dress

Brace yourself, says Anderson-Boone: Regencycore round two is here courtesy of the release of Bridgerton’s sophomore season (which hit Netflix on March 25). But as opposed to last season’s slew of corset tops, she taps bustier-style dresses as spring 2022’s leading romantic-inspired style. In particular, she’s a fan of Jonathan Simkhai’s top-cinched dress, saying, “the Indy Bustier — there’s nothing like it.”

A Pair Of Mules

Alongside platform shoes, Anderson-Boone says, “mules are making their way back to the forefront of shoewear” this spring season. “Varying luxury brands are jumping on the trend and finding new ways to combine comfort and style,” she says, referencing Versace’s kaleidoscopic and open-toed mules. Indies brands like Chelsea Paris and Shekudo offer their own versions of the iconic style, too, only at more affordable prices.