When you undertake your yearly spring closet clean out, you’ll likely notice two categories that you can sort your clothing into. First, there are the trendy items, which were worn once or twice depending on how quickly they stayed in style. Then there are the timeless staples you rely on day in and out — and to be honest, sometimes take for granted. The latter bucket should be the one you pay attention to when seeking out new items for the season, as it can help you craft your signature style. Thus come spring/summer, several wardrobe basics should already live in your closet, but if they do not — shop the must-have items ahead ASAP.

An essential fashion item should not only mesh well with the other pieces in your closet, but also feel authentic to your personal style. The minimalist shopper might enjoy pared-down, work-appropriate staples like a white button-down shirt from Rails or a pair of slouchy jeans from FRAME. Conversely, those who err on the side of maximalism will prefer joyful yet timeless summery pieces like a floral dress from Faithfull the Brand or a colorful Mansur Gavriel handbag. In addition, everyone will enjoy spring/summer must haves like a goes-with-everything tank top or a denim jacket.

Below, you’ll discover the TZR-approved basics for the spring/summer season, all compiled into one easy shopping list. These pieces will help you curate your seasonal wardrobe — and, they’ll become part of your uniform for years to come.

