Just thinking about slipping into a pair of jeans in the sweltering heat may be enough to make you sweat. It’s far from the breeziest fabric out there — that would be linen or cotton. But that doesn’t necessarily mean you should shove your denim to the back of your closet until fall. That’s right: There are plenty of ways to wear your true blues when the temps climb to the high 90s (or worse, low 100s). It’s all about how you style the timeless material.

The Spring/Summer 2025 runways provided ample inspiration in the denim styling department. Cinq à Sept sent a model down the catwalk — err, cobblestone — clad in a matching set consisting of a midriff-baring cropped tank and flared midi skirt. With the addition of bright red strappy sandals, the look struck the perfect balance between casual and elevated. And for those still riding the hot pants train, Aknvas has just the thing for you — tiny denim shorts with ruffled pockets. The label styled the risqué bottoms with a matching moto jacket; however, a flowy linen blouse is more apt for the summer forecast. Or perhaps the fringe style at Diesel may catch your fancy. Go the same styling route and ground the edgy bottoms with a coordinating tank.

(+) Cinq à Sept Courtesy Of Cinq à Sept (+) Aknvas Astra Marina/BFA.com/Shutterstock INFO 1/2

Don’t want to abandon your jeans this summer? Good news: You don’t need to. Grace Na, the founder and creative director of Pistola, encourages you to lean into lightweight, wide-leg denim — a silhouette popular among her clientele. “Relaxed but refined, these styles give her freedom to move without sacrificing the polish that she loves,” Na tells TZR about the Pistola woman. Na’s customers are also playing with proportions when curating their warm-weather ‘fits. “Mini denim cutoffs and skirts are paired with oversized tees for a look that’s laid-back but stylish,” she explains.

Meanwhile, Parke’s founder Chelsea Kramer says denim rompers, dresses, and shorts have done well for the brand over the past few summers. “They’re effortless, easy to throw on, and instantly feel elevated, exactly what you want when it’s hot out but you still want to feel pulled together,” she explains. Something like a frock or romper takes the guesswork out of getting dressed on toasty summer mornings — simply grab your flip-flops or loafers, depending on what’s on the docket for the day, and you’re good.

Keep scrolling for more tips on styling your denim in the summer.

Mini Dress

Forgot about a LBD this summer — slip into a LDD (little denim dress, but you probably figured that out yourself). The styling potential is truly endless; wear the number with crochet flats for a Saturday afternoon lunch, as seen here, or sneakers when sightseeing on an upcoming trip.

Slouchy Overalls

Kramer has been drawn to overalls as of late. “They’re such a fun throwback and make the perfect transitional piece as we head into fall,” she explains. On those kinda-warm, kinda-chilly days towards the tail end of summer, layer yours atop a striped long-sleeve tee or a thin cashmere pullover.

Cargo Skirt

The cargo pant trend may have run its course (for now, at least), but that’s not the case with pocket-heavy miniskirts. This summer, beat the heat by pairing the leg-baring bottoms with a feather-light tank. For extra punch, add colorful, whimsical jewelry. Best of all? You can probably leave your purse at home, thanks to the functional skirt.

Short Shorts

Hot pants aren’t for the faint of heart. So, if the cheeky silhouette is out of your comfort zone, go with cutoffs a few inches longer. For a post-beach outing, wear your pair over a bikini. Finishing with a button-up fully unbuttoned lends an effortless, I-just-threw-this-on vibe to the outfit.

Belted Top

If you’re growing tired of sporting the same three linen or cotton blouses over and over, shake things up with a denim top, like Aligne’s belted iteration above. Since the silhouette cinches you in, balance out your look with roomy Bermuda shorts. From there, all the outfit needs is some summery accessories, like a seashell-adorned necklace and a woven tote.