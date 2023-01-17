Fact: Rihanna will never hesitate to pull off a head-turning look. She always brings her sartorial A-game to every occasion, be it a date night at the movie theater or the Met Gala red carpet. Therefore, it’s safe to say that Rihanna’s outfits at the 2023 Super Bowl will not disappoint, either. For those who missed the news: The singer will perform during halftime on Sunday, Feb. 12. The sporting event will be live streamed, too, via a number of platforms like Hulu and the NFL+ app so you can tune into her performance.

With the date fast approaching, RiRi recently shared a short teaser of the upcoming performance to her Instagram account, via a joint post with Apple Music. The video gave her followers a taste of what they can expect to see during their idol’s upcoming show. Additionally, to no one’s surprise, the singer’s inaugural Super Bowl look included an assortment of fresh-off-the-runway runway pieces, as well as a next-level dramatic hairdos. It’s also worth noting that Rihanna acknowledged her fans’ demand for new music in the audio, which featured soundbites of people saying things like “It’s been 2,190 ... Rihanna, we’ve waited for you” and “It’s been six years since the nine-time Grammy winner … Rihanna is who everybody is waiting for.”

While everyone waits for RiRi’s much-anticipated Super Bowl performance, her fans are also casting their predictions on what she will wear. In 2022, the singer attended shows for several brands like Dior, Gucci, Off-White, and more, so the world is her oyster when she it comes to securing designer pieces. (According to British Vogue, she and her longtime stylist Jahleel Weaver are in talks with several fashion houses for ensembles.) You can rest assured that anything she wears will be a gasp-worthy style moment.

For now, keep scrolling to see Rihanna’s brilliant outfit from the newly released trailer. For those who fall in love with the look, you can copy it with the products in TZR’s edit ahead.

Halftime Show Teaser

Rihanna first appeared in an official trailer for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, which dropped on Jan. 13. In the video, the singer wore a black halter-neck catsuit from Saint Laurent and layered a fuzzy slime green coat on top. (The statement outerwear came from AREA’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway collection.) On her feet was a pair of black pointy-toe pumps with multiple ankle straps and a curved stiletto heel, which came from Versace’s Resort 2023 range. She finished the look with a medley of impossible-to-miss jewels, including a hefty necklace with multiple crosses attached to it and several pairs of ginormous hoop earrings.