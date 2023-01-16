Dua Lipa & Bella Hadid Are Wearing February’s It Jacket & It’s So Good

Never understate the power of a chic jacket. Not only is it a winter essential (leaving the house without one always turns out to be a mistake), but outerwear has the potential to instantly take every look to the next level. A surefire way to find out the season’s must-have styles? Look straight to the celebrity set. You’d be hard-pressed to miss Loewe’s celeb-approved viral jacket, and now, A-listers are adding another luxury topper into their rotation: the Courrèges’ Scuba Biker Jacket. Celebrity trendsetters like Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Rosalía are proving the coat to be fashion’s next It piece. (Lipa already owns two versions of it!)

The Courrèges’ jacket was first spotted on the Spring/Summer 2023 runways, where designer Nicolas Di Felice showcased his scuba and surf-inspired collection. (Attendees witnessed sand falling from the ceiling during the show, NBD.) Even more noteworthy, the celebrity-loved topper drew inspiration from the Parisian brand’s archives — its Spring/Summer 1981 collection, to be exact. The artistic director revived a suiting jacket originally designed by André Courrèges, creating oversized scuba biker iterations crafted from leather and vinyl. Available in black and white, the outerwear taps into the biker look, an aesthetic going viral right now.

While the jacket isn’t available to shop just yet, there are plenty of options on the market to hold you over while you wait to get your hands on it. Ahead, see how each celeb is putting their own spin on the up-and-coming outerwear piece.

Bella Hadid

The model wore the long version of the biker jacket while out and about in Paris. Go the risqué route by sporting the sleek coat with nothing underneath it à la Hadid. Then, finish off the sultry look with a pair of parachute pants and pointy heels.

Dua Lipa

Lipa can’t get enough of the biker jacket, as evidenced by the fact that she owns the leather and vinyl styles. Above, the Levitating singer wore the vinyl iteration in London with boots, a miniskirt, and a bag all in patent leather — she looked so edgy.

Rosalía

While in Japan, Rosalía took a relaxed approach to the long leather jacket, pairing it with what appears to be a graphic black hoodie and gray sweats. The singer makes the case for dressing up your favorite loungewear, because there’s nothing better than being cozy 24/7. Complete the off-duty look with sneakers, and you’re set.