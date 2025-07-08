The best celebrity style at Wimbledon proved that you truly can’t beat a classic. For the better part of two weeks, stars have shown up and taken their seats and watched the action in an array of tennis whites, preppy stripes, pretty prints, polka dots, and timeless colors like red and navy.

While always a highlight on the English social calendar, in recent years, the famed tournament has fast becoming a closely-watched event where the fashionable folks in the Royal box are garnering just as much attention as the athletes on the court.

Given fashion’s ongoing obsession with the tennis and old money aesthetic too, it makes sense that these daytime outings are now as likely to generate headlines as an appearance on the red carpet, at a music festival, or a black tie gala.

With five more days left until Sunday’s nail-biting championships, the star watching is similarly keeping us on our toes. And with the US Open just six weeks away, kicking off on August 24, their attendance is inspiring no shortage of outfit ideas for tennis fanatics who will make the pilgrimage to Queens, New York.

Here’s who has been hitting it out of the park with their Wimbledon looks this month.

Sienna Miller

Getty Images

While Miller, a reigning festival fashion muse, was noticeably absent at Glastonbury this year, she surprised fans by showing up at day nine of Wimbledon instead. The mom-of-two wore a cute Alessandra Rich Mini with a ribbon adorned oversize sailor collar, and carried an olive green tote by Bottega Veneta.

Priyanka Chopra

Getty Images

The new queen of the action movie category took her seat in the stands on day three, in a sophisticated shirt dress by Ralph Lauren. The $1,690 sleeveless cotton piqué halter neck shirt dress with an A-line maxi skirt quickly sold out once pictures of Chopra hit the internet.

Monica Barbaro

Getty Images

Actors Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield hard launched their romance, hand-in-hand in matching his-and-hers white ensembles by Ralph Lauren.

Olivia Rodrigo

Getty Images

Gen Z fashion plate Olivia Rodrigo was right on the money when she endorsed uber trendy gingham. The singer opted for a vintage shirt dress from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2000 collection, a cherry suede handbag by Khaite, and a selection of rings by Frank Diamond.

Cate Blanchett

Getty Images

While her pale blue and grey checkered suit certainly turned heads, Blanchett reminded everyone that a handy battery-operated fan is the best accessory of all.

Isla Fisher

Getty Images

The Australian actor was one of the first notable attendees at the tennis tournament on day one. The red headed star opted for a lemon print bustier dress by Monique Lhuillier and a boho-leaning wooden heel sandal.

Eiza González

Burberry

When in England! González flew the flag for British heritage brand Burberry in a printed yellow silk slip dress alongside the Check bag and silver Shield sunglasses.

Lily Collins

Getty Images

Collins marched to the beat of her own drum, opting for a striped dress adorned with tropical birds by Italian-Haitian designer Stella Jean.

Morgan Riddle

Getty Images

All eyes are routinely on this stylish WAG. Riddle, whose other half is American tennis ace Taylor Fritz, documents her outfits to almost half a million Instagram followers. This ladylike Alessandra Rich polka dot number was particularly popular this week.

Saffron Hocking

Getty Images

The Top Boy actor injected preppy stripes with a nonchalant cool factor by wearing her oversized shirt unbuttoned over a white tank. Slick red mules further complemented the easy breezy look.

Rebel Wilson

Getty Images

Australian comedian Wilson opted for a candy floss pink broderie anglaise shirt dress by one of her favorite designers, Alice Temperley.