This year, more and more trendsetters are getting into “maximalism,” an aesthetic where practically anything goes. Whether you want to play around with different silhouettes, colorful dresses, or bold patterns, all are welcome as part of the anti-minimalism fashion movement. Now, that’s not to say your whole wardrobe has to turn upside down, but exploring your personal style — and experimenting with more kitschy looks — can be fun.

Celebrities like Blake Lively (see: her Atelier Versace rainbow gown at a recent movie premiere) and Anne Hathaway (re: her multihued polka-dotted three-piece suit on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) as well as TikTok influencers like Anna O’Brien of @glitterandlazers have already embraced the super-saturated, joy-sparking trend. And summer is the ideal time for you to delve into a more vibrant closet, too.

Personally, I’m not afraid to experiment with color and style, and this rainbow-hued trend couldn’t come at a better time in the midst of Pride Month. And since they’re available in a wide variety of styles, colorful dresses are a great way to dive way into the graphic aesthetic.

Scroll below to see and shop 12 colorful dresses and step into the trending world of statement shades.

Raquel Allegra Multicolor Fitted Tie Dye Dress $275 $195 View product Channel your playful side with this colorful midi-length dress from Raquel Allegra. Made from ultra-soft cotton, this dress boasts tie-dyed hues of purple, orange, white, and green in an allover pattern that’s ideal for summer. (The long sleeves make it versatile enough to wear in the spring and fall, too.)

Silk Laundry Multicolor Silk 90s Slip Dress $290 $232 View product Slip into this ‘90s-inspired silk slip with an all-over pastel marble pattern. Find a mix of light greens, blues, and purples that seamlessly blend together for a one-of-a-kind garment. The shoulder straps are also adjustable, ensuring the perfect fit.

STAUD Multicolor Shoko Sweater Dress $295 $207 View product For chilly seaside nights this summer, reach for this form-fitting knit dress that features a bright color-blocking pattern. The button-up closure allows for some versatility, too, giving you the option to wear it as both a sweater dress or an open long cardigan.

Rokh Purple Polyester Mid-Length Dress $475 $166 View product Get groovy with this colorful midi-length dress and its psychedelic purple and blue pattern. With the hem hitting just below the knees, the frock can be dressed up or down by pairing it with either your go-to pumps or white weekend-ready sneakers.

Kerri Rosenthal Ali Beach Dress in Stripes Multi $268 View product Whether you’re planning on hitting the beach in Miami or simply heading to brunch, this colorful striped dress will fit the bill. Its stretchy viscose/rayon blend is great for those steamy summer days when you don’t want to feel constricted in your clothing, as is its sleeveless neckline.

SETSOFRAN London Yellow Poplin Dress $61.50 View product Take a cue from the sun’s rays with this bright yellow frock. With its cut-out slit at the waist, the dress is subtly sultry, allowing you to show off a peekaboo hint of skin. Pair with open-toed white mules for a look that just screams summer.

Baum und Pferdgarten Jupitor Dress in Checked Sulphur $149 View product Highlight your life with this bold and graphic lime green dress. The polo collar and fitted silhouette lend it a more business-casual vibe, making it ideal for all those work lunches on your calendar. The stretchy fabric makes it pretty comfy, too.

SETSOFRAN London Puff-sleeved Pink Poplin Dress $49 View product Release your inner Barbie with this pink puff-sleeve statement dress. Its voluminous sleeves give it a playful silhouette, while the waist is more fitted. Dress it up with a pair of heels, or keep things more casual with combat boots or your trusted Keds.

Baum und Pferdgarten Alani Dress in Orange Popsicle $249 View product With creamsicle vibes, this vibrant orange shirt dress from Baum und Pferdgarten is just so delicious. With an oversized fit and ruffled hem, this relaxed dress feels both breezy and effortless. (Plus, the silhouette makes it super comfy.)

Mestiza Gemma Mini Dress $265 View product Whether for poolside parties, bridal showers, or weekend brunch, this dress is set to become your summertime go-to. Details include criss-cross straps, side pockets, and a ruffled hem — although the real showstopper here is that intricate, ravishing red pattern.

Victor Glemaud Sleeveless Dress in Neon Green $195 View product For a night out, throw on this neon green bodycon-style dress. Its stretchy material hugs curves, while its sleeveless neckline and side cutout shows off just the right amount of skin without being too revealing.

PH5 Orange & Pink Jess Eco Floral Stitch Tank Dress $395 $186 View product Opt for a retro moment with this tank dress from PH5. Made from recycled viscose, it features a white floral pattern and a spread collar for a mod-meets-preppy look. Wear with a tiny handbag and clogs to further embrace its throwback feel.

