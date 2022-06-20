This year, more and more trendsetters are getting into “maximalism,” an aesthetic where practically anything goes. Whether you want to play around with different silhouettes, colorful dresses, or bold patterns, all are welcome as part of the anti-minimalism fashion movement. Now, that’s not to say your whole wardrobe has to turn upside down, but exploring your personal style — and experimenting with more kitschy looks — can be fun.
Celebrities like Blake Lively (see: her Atelier Versace rainbow gown at a recent movie premiere) and Anne Hathaway (re: her multihued polka-dotted three-piece suit on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) as well as TikTok influencers like Anna O’Brien of @glitterandlazers have already embraced the super-saturated, joy-sparking trend. And summer is the ideal time for you to delve into a more vibrant closet, too.
Personally, I’m not afraid to experiment with color and style, and this rainbow-hued trend couldn’t come at a better time in the midst of Pride Month. And since they’re available in a wide variety of styles, colorful dresses are a great way to dive way into the graphic aesthetic.
Scroll below to see and shop 12 colorful dresses and step into the trending world of statement shades.
