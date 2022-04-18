After a two-year hiatus, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is back. And oh, is the fashion good this year. The first weekend of the annual music festival is officially over, though Instagram is still overflowing with celebrity outfits from 2022 Coachella, as everyone wants to showcase their inventive looks. The festivities kicked off on Friday with performances from Harry Styles, Phoebe Bridgers, and Anitta, with fellow headliners like Swedish House Mafia and Billie Eilish rounding out the weekend.

More than 50 artists performed over the first weekend in total, with stars from Alessandra Ambrosio and Vanessa Hudgens shining in vibrant looks fit for the occasion. Of course, there were so many bohemian looks, composed of billowy dresses, cowboy boots and cutoff jeans. Though, they were balanced with heavily Y2K-inspired ensembles (think scarf tops, neon accessories, and colored sunglasses) and, if you’re Emma Chamberlain, a smocked gold onesie. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, opted for low-key sultry outfits while attending The Weekend’s show on day three of the festival.

Ahead, soak up some of the best fashion moments from weekend one at Coachella — and perhaps steal some inspiration, should you require it for the rest of festival season. Then, stay tuned as this post will be updated with even more looks from weekend two.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner attended The Weeknd’s set on day three of Coachella. Her top was low-key sultry and she styled the impactful piece with jeans and cowboy boots.

Hailey Bieber

Meanwhile Bieber, who danced alongside Jenner, wore a gray crop top from Edikted and printed low-rise pants at the show.

Camila Mendes

Mendes was bohemian vision in this cutout graphic print dress. Her orange eyeliner picked up similar tones in the pattern.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Ambrosio went full Y2K in a paisley scarf top, low-rise jeans, and a patchwork jacket. She accessorized with bejeweled rose-gold sunglasses and a bright mini bag.

Sabrina Carpenter

Carpenter attended Nylon’s after-party (presented by MCM) in a glittery slip dress. She wore it with complementary pewter sandals and a colorful sequin bag.

Emma Chamberlain

Chamberlain married Y2K and futuristic vibes in this smocked gold one-piece. Naturally, the influencer accounted for every detail, matching the tone of her sunglasses to outfit and coordinating her auburn fanny pack with her nail and lip color.

Melinda Melrose

Melrose’s secret to Coachella dressing: mix your prints. Here, she wore a zebra set from Lovewave with strawberry-printed platform heels by Larroudé and a paisley headscarf.

Sara Sampaio

Sampaio took a subtle approach to the sheer trend in an embroidered black dress with a see-through top. When it came to her hair, makeup, and accessories, she kept things minimalist.

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens gave off luxurious beach vibes in a flowing, neon frock. Underneath, she wore a striped swimsuit. She shielded her face with a pair of Y2K-inspired, rimless sunnies and a straw hat.

Serayah

Serayah put an understated spin on the graphic print dress trend in a long, nature-inspired number. She wore it with coordinated black-and-blue sunglasses and sheer black gloves, effectively tapping into three trends at once.

Anitta

Anitta seemingly took inspiration from Aaliyah for this sultry, sequin-denim look. She finished the look with strappy stilettos and green glasses.

Irene Kim

Kim stayed cool and comfortable in a breezy, purple tie-dye set and chunky lace-up boots. Her iridescent Chanel bag was pretty perfectly coordinated to the groovy ensemble.

Kelsey Merritt

The model kept things classic in denim cutoff shorts, cowboy boots, and a billowy blouse. For accessories, she wore an eclectic set of stacked necklaces and coordinated rings from fine jewelry brand Jacquie Aiche.

Irina Shayk

Shayk kept it preppy in plaid and loafers while linking arms with fellow model Stella Maxwell at Coachella.