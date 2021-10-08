By now, you’ve likely heard of Spencer, an upcoming film about Princess Diana that stars Kristen Stewart. She plays the leading role of Princess Di, a fashion and cultural icon of unrivaled stature. The historical drama will be released on Nov. 5, but in the meantime, the actor is promoting her new movie all around the world. With so many red carpet premieres, it can be hard to keep track of Stewart’s Spencer press tour outfits so TZR compiled a list of all her amazing looks so far, ahead.

The actor worked with celebrity stylist Tara Swennen to create the memorable outfits. (Swennen has dressed Stewart since 2007.) Though Stewart’s off-duty ensembles often channel a nonchalant, “I don’t care” vibe — she’s a big fan of casual wardrobe staples like Levi’s jeans and vintage band tees — when it comes to her red carpet looks, that is a different story. She brings the glamour, confidence, and edge with all her outfits in what can only be described as a 180-degree style change.

Are you ready to see all of Stewart’s press tour outfits? Scroll on to take a look and don’t forget to bookmark this post as it will be updated with more of her awe-inspiring red carpet attire when they pop up.

A Tailored Pantsuit Set

Stewart kicked off her Spencer press tour by participating in a Q&A with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) on Sept. 29. For the occasion, the actor wore a sharp blazer, bralette, and pants ensemble — all in a striking terracotta color that complemented her blonde hair. The ensemble came from Istanbul-based brand Zeynep Arçay. (Stars like Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez also love this brand.) Stewart finished off her look with glittery Romy pumps from Jimmy Choo and a gold pendant necklace for some eye-catching sparkle.

Corduroy Co-Ords

Stewart dropped in for a Q&A session with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). There, she donned another tailored ensemble — this time in corduroy — from London-based fashion designer Bella Freud. (She is known for creating waistcoat and pantsuit matching sets.) For accessories, the Spencer star wore her trusty Punk Lock necklace from Jillian Dempsey, which she has worn nonstop since 2015. Although Stewart’s exact set is tragically sold out, you can still recreate her look with Bella Freud’s pastel pink equivalent.

A Beaded Chanel Gown

For the Spencer premiere in the United Kingdom, Stewart wore a custom Chanel gown. The look was inspired by a runway piece from Chanel’s Fall 2018 Haute Couture collection. The catwalk version had puff sleeves and a covered-up bodice whereas Stewart’s tweaked red carpet dress was strapless. Both Chanel garments, however, featured beaded embroidery and a gray tone.

The actor completed the sparkly look with a pair of silver-gray sandals from Jimmy Choo and kept her jewelry minimal with Jillian Dempsey’s Baby Crown ring and her go-to Camelia Sculpture ring from Chanel. (FYI: The actor became an official ambassador for the renowned fashion house in 2013.) Here, Stewart, once again, proved that you really can’t go wrong with a one-and-done Chanel look.