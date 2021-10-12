It is evident that preppy style never truly went out of style. Staples of the polished-meets-sporty look — like biker shorts, plaid blazers, and crisp button-downs — survived fashion’s many ferocious trend cycles with impressive tenacity to retain their reputations as reliable basics. However, fall 2021 is experiencing an unparalleled level of interest specifically in the classic and collegiate-inspired aesthetic. Luckily for anyone interested in tapping into the style, but who doesn’t have the funds to splurge on a Chanel tweed suit, you can buy all your preppy staples at Zara. The items available at the Spanish retailer are good, and you’ll discover 14 of TZR’s top picks below.

But first, here’s a brief analysis of what helped prep-inspired fashion reach such peak levels of trending vigor this autumn. Over the past few seasons, buzzy brands have helped the aesthetic make a comeback that sheds any of its former fussy or buttoned-up connotations. For example, Rowing Blazers famously revived Princess Diana’s novel sweater last year. There’s also Nomasei, a go-to amongst Instagram’s fashion set, that cemented loafers (a central reference point of prep fashion) as an easy-to-style essential shoe. Then, of course, summer 2021 saw the rise of tenniscore (think pleated mini skorts and workout clothing in crisp whites). Plus, with the help of a few celebrity endorsements in tennis-inspired looks, the prep aesthetic has now become, well, simply put, cool.

As for the specifics of what Zara has to offer, rest assured all the prep necessities are available — including cable knit sweater vests, black loafers, and a padded headband Blair Waldorf would definitely co-sign. You’ll even find a Harvard emblem crewneck included, below, that’s a near-perfect replica of Princess Di’s iconic collegiate sweatshirt. Scroll on to browse Zara’s offerings, which will help you either start to build or complete your preppy capsule wardrobe.

