This Is Kristen Stewart’s Favorite Piece From Chanel

Actor and Chanel ambassador Kristen Stewart was the sole attendee at the French house’s 2021 Métiers d’Art collection this past December. While sitting in an empty gallery inside the Château de Chenonceau, a 16th-century castle in France’s Loire Valley, Stewart had a front-row seat to watch Creative Director Virginie Viard’s gothic and dreamy vision unfold. For a visual campaign that correlated with the collection, Chanel once again invited its muse to play a role in telling the brand’s story: Stewart stars in Chanel’s 2021 Métiers d’Art campaign. Through the artistic vision of fashion photographer Juergen Teller, the actor played with the clash of modernity, history, romance, and sorrow — all of which are themes at the heart of Chanel’s Pre-Fall 2021 series.

Like the runway show from December 2020, the photo and video campaign also takes place at the Château de Chenonceau. While posing against the castle’s weathered exterior, Stewart wore a few standout pieces from the Métiers d’Art collection — including Chanel signatures like luxurious tweed blazers and coordinating pencil skirts. According to a press release, the campaign “brings together different inspirations and eras” and purposefully plays with conflicting aesthetics. There’s an inherent hardness to the collection, found within the use of black leather, metallic studs, and a dark color palette. But just as the pre-fall series draws from a rock and roll influence, touches of femininity and romance are equally present thanks to voluminous tulle skirts, pearl embellishments, and white lace.

Courtesy of Juergen Teller for Chanel

The clashing aesthetics from Chanel’s Métiers d’Art’s collection also stood out to Stewart. “I loved the elements of restriction, the armor, and actually feeling soft and beautiful,” she said to French model Caroline de Maigre in a taped conversation, which was also released as part of the campaign. Stewart’s favorite piece from the collection, a crisscrossing sheer blouse, perfectly embodies the balance of hard and soft. “I really loved the chain mail top. This clearly was designed by, created by, built by a woman. And I could feel it,” said the 31 year old.

Courtesy of Juergen Teller for Chanel

According to a press statement, the feminine influence and connection found throughout the collection intentionally correlates to the French castle. The Château de Chenonceau is also known by the moniker, Le Château des Dames, which translates to The Ladies’ Castle in reference to the place’s history. For the actor, the feminine connection between the historic Château and Chanel’s collection was clear and quite powerful. “This house is laced with loss, but also clearly a lot of love. And there was this sort of healing through dressing yourself. I just was thinking about all the women who came before me, and all the stories kind of folding in on each other, and trying to find the new version,” Stewart told de Maigre.

Courtesy of Juergen Teller for Chanel

Only a few items from the Métiers d’Art collection are available to shop online, which you’ll spot below, as most of the pieces are to be purchased in stores. Ahead, you’ll also find similar options to the items Stewart wore in her campaign that tap into the romantic-meets-edgy aesthetic found within the pre-fall drop.

