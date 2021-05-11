Kristen Stewart Just Wore This Vintage Top That’s Likely Already In Your Closet

Band tees, like a good friend you’ve known for decades, are to be cherished. Whether it’s one you’ve kept in your possession for years or a secondhand shirt from a vintage seller, these artistic tops are unique additions to any closet. A great way to express your music tastes, too, is through sartorial choices, which is how you know Kristen Stewart likes the Beastie Boys. On May 10, Stewart wore a cropped band tee featuring the band’s name on it while she was out with girlfriend Dylan Meyer in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actor, who’s known for her casual-meets-grunge aesthetic, styled her Beastie Boys shirt with a white top underneath and an indigo Lacoste bomber with flannel lining on top. Dark-wash denim jeans, a hefty silver chain necklace, and a white face mask from celebrity-approved label evolvetogether completed her look. Overall, the outfit was a masterclass example of how to add touches of edgy flair to basic garments — a quintessential Stewart fashion moment. And, one could argue that Stewart’s graphic tee was the main source of her ensemble’s effortlessly cool vibe.

Band tee connoisseur and founder of vintage retail shop Little High, Little Low, Rebecca Raveena, elaborates on why Stewart’s band tee possess such impactful je ne sais quoi energy. “The thing that makes a vintage item special is that there is really only one. The wear and natural distressing of each tee are truly one of a kind,” says Raveena over email to TZR. “It’s like each one has its own story and past and now it’s becoming part of yours.”

SL, Terma/BACKGRID

Raveena also points to the efforts required for one to find a genuine vintage tee as part of the garment’s charm. “Knowing what makes a T-shirt authentic is a skill set that members of the vintage community build through years of experience,” shares Raveena. The vintage expert goes on to add that it’s even more important to find a reputable vintage dealer that you trust and can reliably turn to. “You gotta know where to look and THAT is a best-kept secret,” says Raveena.

Stewart isn’t alone in her love for wearing expressive musical tops. Sophie Turner is another celebrity who owns a collection of band tees — including a Jonas Brothers option in support of her husband Joe Jonas. The graphic tees often pop up in Emma Roberts’ looks as well. The actors’ obsessions with these comfy, nostalgic shirts will give you plenty of styling inspo. Stewart turns to the unerring jeans and a tee formula; Turner mixes hers with athleisure staples like track pants while Roberts tucks hers into trousers for a more polished feel.

If you’re seeking even more guidance on how to style a graphic tee, Ravenna was kind enough to share her wisdom. “Vintage music T-shirts are a wardrobe staple for me, but I like to think beyond jeans and a tee,” she says. “I like to style them over or under a slip dress. If it’s long enough, I’ll wear it as a dress with tights and a boot. My favorite look I’ve ever done with a music tee was wear it underneath a Paco Rabanne chainmail dress.”

Browse a medley of band tees below to find one that matches your Spotify playlist. Et voilà! You’ve just found an individualistic wardrobe staple you’ll never want to part with.

