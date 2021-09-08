Megan Fox is the pinnacle of unbothered, edgy meets flirty style. The actor, who is dating musician Machine Gun Kelly, has continuously pushed the fashion boundaries with risqué — occasionally controversial — looks. (Just take in her itty-bitty cardigan outfit or her penchant for cutout neon bodysuits.) Now, the star is injecting her signature alluring aesthetic into co-ords. Fox wore a matching corduroy set from Danielle Guizio and shared a photo of the outfit on her Instagram account. The mirror selfie was seemingly taken during her Airbnb stay and fans couldn’t get enough of her look.

In the photos, she posed while leaning against a table and wore a matching dark green skirt and cropped jacket set. Both pieces were made from the functional corduroy fabric — an unexpected element for matching sets. The choice of material, however, immediately made this look feel appropriate for fall. (If you like corduroy, but don’t want to be draped in it, you can easily opt for Fox’s two-piece set.) She completed her viral outfit with a black bralette and black thin-strap stiletto heel sandals. Fox cheeky captioned the image: “When I tell you that the table at this Airbnb saw some things 🥵.” MGK came back with a witty response in the comments section: “I’m really glad that’s not our table anymore.”

All throughout 2021, celebrities have opted to wear matching sets while on vacation, out to dinner, or for red carpet events. The effortless, no-fuss combo has won over everyone’s hearts and Fox’s latest look proves the trend is here to stay for autumn. Considering the actor’s style icon status, you will likely see other celebs riffing off her corduroy look this season. Shop her exact Danielle Giuzio set, below. If you’re unsure about corduroy, but like the two-piece look, buy similar pieces for that matchy-matchy aesthetic.

