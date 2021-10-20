Twice a year, Zara releases its Studio collection, which consists of limited-edition, must-have pieces. The drops, conceived in collaboration between stylist Karl Templer and the Zara design team, offer shoppers more design-forward options compared to the retailer’s typical selections — aka more runway trend-inspired items. This season, Zara’s Fall/Winter 2021 Studio collection was an illustrious showcase of the year’s biggest trends. In a nutshell: Consider these new items the game-changing, statement-making pieces you need to revamp your wardrobe ASAP.

The fall/winter campaign was once again lensed by photographer Steven Meisel (who worked with the brand on its Spring/Summer ‘21 campaign). The series of images and video were shot entirely in black and white. They put the complex shapes and textures of the new garments in the limelight. You’ll see familiar materials used in unconventional ways: Patchwork dresses with delicate lace trims, vintage-inspired metallic details, and supersize square buckles styled with dresses and suits. Rounding out the bi-annual collection are splurge-worthy accessories like chunky-heeled boots, two-toned opera gloves, work-appropriate structured bags, and charm-embellished baubles.

The prices in the new Studio drop start at $30 for jewelry and go up to $399 for a briefcase-style leather handbag. Continue ahead to see Zara’s breakdown of the season’s biggest fashion and accessories trends. Then add your favorite pieces from the fresh drop into your virtual shopping cart.

Sequins & Lace

Shimmering sequins and glistening metallics are in again, according to recent red carpet events and street style trends. (Kate Middleton, Sophie Turner, and Amal Clooney are all very into this dazzling appeal.) Give the en-vogue design a try via Zara’s metallic embroidered separates and sequin co-ords, which can be worn together or combined with more minimal attire.

(Faux) Fur Trim Outerwear

Furry trim outerwear is a mood-lifting trend thanks, in large part, to the TikTok-loving Gen Z fashionistas. Lean into this look with one of Zara’s faux fur options. You can take the fuzzy aesthetic to the next level with a jacket in an eye-catching geometric pattern.

Arts & Crafts

Zara’s newest Studio range is ripe with sewing and decorative techniques that have an artisanal, almost handmade feel — think patchwork, draping, embroidery, and appliqué details. Consider it a more subdued take on today’s vintage boom: Less of the Y2K flamboyance, more of the quiet sophistication of the ‘90s.

Business Casual

If you’re planning on (or already are) heading back to the office, take a gander at Zara’s new pinstripe suiting options. The coordinating beige ensemble below perfectly conveys confidence and self-assurance without you looking stuffy in meetings. Who doesn’t love stylish workwear?