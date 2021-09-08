Ashley Olsen & Jennifer Aniston Have The Same Taste In Blue Jeans

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen paved the way for a new generation of shoppers who wanted non-branded, minimalist fashion. Ever since they launched The Row in 2006, the sisters have garnered numerous awards for their luxury label and fans love their impeccable taste in mastering wardrobe classics. (The Row won CFDA’s Accessories Designer of the Year in 2018 and in 2019.) Since the Olsen twins are masters of the basics, it makes sense then that during a recent celebrity sighting, Ashley Olsen was spotted in head-to-toe closet staples. Olsen wore a pair of blue cuffed jeans, a black shirt, a black button-down, and black loafers. Simple, right? Fans will quickly recognize that thread of understated luxury conveyed by the outfit — a signature aesthetic seen in both the Olsens personal styles and in The Row’s offerings.

It’s not lost on anyone either that Olsen was decidedly more laid-back in her approach to dressing than most in the midst of New York Fashion Week. While every street style star and influencer slipped into bright dresses and toted trendy handbags, Olsen casually sipped her coffee in the most pared-down of separates. Her aforementioned blue jeans came in a generous cuffed style and her menswear-inspired black dress shirt was left unbuttoned for a I-can’t-be-bothered vibe. Her only visible accessories were sunglasses and a gold pendant necklace.

(+) Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID (+) Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

Although the brands Olsen wore have yet to be identified, it’s safe to assume that at least one of the items on her came from The Row. The star’s affinity for cuffed jeans is echoed by other celebrities who like minimalist clothing. Jennifer Aniston, for example, has been wearing this style all throughout the ‘90s, which prove cuffed denim is a wardrobe staple. Given that both style stars own a pair of this denim style, you’ll likely need one too — if you want to channel both of their effortless fashion energies.

Jennifer Aniston wore cuffed jeans out to dinner at San Vicente Bungalows on May 20, 2021. RACHPOOT/GAMR /BACKGRID

Shop similar cuffed jean styles to Olsens’, below. You can take after her and rock them with a black button-down shirt and top or go for Aniston’s blazer jacket and booties look. Alternatively, cuffed jeans can easily be worn with crop tops, fall cardigans, and transitional coats for fall. The styling possibilities are endless for this wardrobe essential.

