This Is Kristen Stewart's All-Time Favorite Brand Of Jeans

One of the best feelings in fashion is when you slip on a pair of jeans that truly fits and flatters your figure. You get the rush of “this is the one” and wear said jeans with every tee, blouse, and button-down shirt in your closet. Not surprisingly, celebrities live for these key moments too. In an interview with Vogue Paris, Kristen Stewart declared her love for Levi’s jeans. When she was asked what pieces a woman should always have in her wardrobe, Stewart replied, “A pair of Levi’s that make you feel sexier than any dress you own.” For those who follow her style, you’ll know the actor is a big fan of denim, as she frequently wears distressed, cropped jeans.

On June 29, after a beauty appointment in Los Angeles, Stewart was spotted heading to her car in a pair of cuffed jeans and a white T-shirt. The Spencer actor accessorized her simple outfit with a Jillian Dempsey Punk Lock Necklace, long black socks, and Nike Cortez sneakers. This off-duty look is one Stewart frequently wears, even to red carpet events (see her 2019 Charlie’s Angels photo call, below, as a prime example.) The simple outfit suits Stewart’s laid-back LA style, as she tends to go for more relaxed and loose-fitting clothing. She loves to stick with the essentials.

Terma,SL / BACKGRID

Among the many Levi’s jeans that Stewart owns, distressed and straight-leg styles seem to be her favorite. Additionally, the actress always makes sure to cuff her jeans and rock them with a pair of sneakers. A majority of the time, you can also find her with a hat in hand or styling her denim with long socks. Stewart’s tee, jeans, and sneakers ensemble is a foolproof outfit anyone can recreate at a moment’s notice. In fact, this might even be your go-to look, which makes Stewart’s style all the more relatable.

Levi’s has been around since 1853 and is well loved by celebrities for their comfort and versatile denim styles. Currently, one of its most popular jeans are the highly sought-after Dad Women’s Jeans. (The bottoms are sold-out everywhere, making them a prized possession for those who manage to find a treasured pair.) Yet another one of Levi’s iconic denim style is its 501 Originals, which Hailey Bieber rocks. She’s another celeb, along with tennis champ Naomi Osaka and Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira, who loves Levi’s.

Ahead, take Stewart’s styling advice and invest in Levi’s jeans. If you already own some, well, your closet can always use another pair — perhaps a distressed style?

