Kristen Stewart Took A Fashion Cue From Princess Diana At The Chanel Show

Fashion month is finally drawing to a close, after four frenetic weeks of IRL showings and virtual presentations from industry legends and nascent up-and-comers. Paris Fashion Week, which bookends the industry’s month-long extravaganza, concludes on Oct. 5. In addition to giving you enviable street style looks from showgoers, there were also a barrage of next-level ensembles brought to you by the celebrity fashion set. Unexpected “ugly” footwear, high-shine ensembles embellished with crystals, ethereal gowns reminiscent of Greek goddesses — the celebrity outfits from Paris Fashion Week 2021 were some of the best.

Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri jump-started the Parisian proceedings on Sept. 28 by immersing guests in a discotheque-themed Spring/Summer 2022 collection. Blackpink’s Jisoo attended the French luxury fashion house’s colorful showing in a white A-line mini dress with a black portrait motif — a standout look from Dior’s Greco-inspired Cruise 2022 collection. Later in the week, Cardi B invited the world inside her eccentric fashion universe via her fabulously lavish outfits, with one particular purple Richard Quinn look standing out from the rest. Also of note was Kristen Stewart’s Chanel skirt suit that felt like a reference to Princess Diana, who was also partial to the French brand’s vibrant tailored offerings.

Ahead, you’ll find all of the celebrity looks from PFW that deserve your attention.

Halle Bailey

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

The star of Disney’s upcoming The Little Mermaid opted for excess shimmer while attending Miu Miu’s runway show. Bailey’s look featured a crystal-embellished two-piece set, strappy silver heels, and shiny hoop earrings.

Lily-Rose Depp

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Depp wore a coordinating black and yellow three-piece set made of Chanel’s signature tweed for the French brand’s runway.

Kristen Stewart

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Perhaps a nod to Princess Diana’s fashionable legacy (the late royal owned a vast collection of colorful Chanel suits), Stewart donned a checkered pink and black skirt suit for the French fashion house’s show. Finishing off her classic two-piece ensemble, the Spencer actor slipped into a pair of loafers and styled the trendy shoes with white calf-length socks. (Speaking of Stewart’s upcoming film, have you seen her Princess Di outfits from the Spencer trailer yet?)

Demi Moore

Christian Vierig/GC Images

Moore attended Stella McCartney’s show while wearing a black jumpsuit with a sultry, mesh chest panel and a tan oversized bomber jacket draped over one shoulder. The actor’s outfit also featured a pair of sturdy-looking rain boots (a shoe that, surprisingly enough, is currently having a moment in fashion), circular sunglasses, and a dark leather purse with a hefty gold chain detail.

Cardi B

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Cardi B’s eccentric Paris Fashion Week style — including her pantless outfit and emerald green hat — has received almost as much buzz as the highly-anticipated shows themselves. The ‘60s mod-inspired, lilac Richard Quinn ensemble she wore to the Kate Moss x Messika show tops her list of wearable-meets-avant-garde outfits.

Naomi Campbell

Pierre Suu/GC Images

The supermodel icon wore a gray two-piece suit in Balenciaga’s signature oversized silhouette while heading to a party for photographer Mert Alas’ new luxury gin, Seventy One.

Emily Ratajkowski

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Ratajkowski sat front row at the Valentino runway show in a cherry-red button-down top, milk chocolate-colored trousers, and taupe rose motif heels by the Italian luxury fashion house.

Tommy Dorfman

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

If you’ve been in search of style inspo as you prep your cold-weather outfits, look no further than Dorfman at the Loewe show. She donned a draped ivory tunic (notice her top’s subtle hoop skirt hem), a navy topcoat, and studded black knee-high boots.

Jisoo

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

At Dior’s show, Blackpink’s Jisoo wore a white, A-line mini dress embroidered with Greek motifs. She also carried a micro Dior bag, a go-to accessory for the singer, and wore black platform heels with fishnet detailing.

Iris Law

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Law opted for an angelic white gown with off-the-shoulder straps and a pleated maxi skirt with a sheer overlay at Saint Laurent's runway show. Note her midriff-baring cutouts, too, as the revealing details continue to surge throughout 2021’s trend cycle.