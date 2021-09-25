If you were anywhere near your phone or computer this week, you probably saw glimpses of the official trailer for Spencer, the Princess Diana movie that’s coming out on Nov. 5, 2021. In the two minute and 18-second clip, Kristen Stewart (she plays the late royal) looks nearly identical to Princess Di thanks to her accent and wardrobe. When it came to the costumes, specifically, the looks were all so on point. In fact, Stewart’s Princess Diana outfits in Spencer were nearly analogous to the ones the royal wore in real life.

Here’s a fun fact: Costume designer Jacqueline Durran didn’t recreate Princess Diana’s exact ensembles for Stewart, instead Durran chose to draw inspiration from various fashion looks over the years. In the Spencer trailer, and in the few images that have been released of Stewart, you can tell Princess Diana’s penchant for tailored blazers, polished blouses, and smart suiting made their way into the film’s costuming. In particular, the late Princess of Wales’ sapphire engagement ring, which now belongs to Kate Middleton, and her wedding gown from 1981 were iconic looks that stood out. (You’ll need a moment when you see Stewart in her puff-sleeve bridal dress.)

Before any more outfit spoilers are revealed, scroll ahead to see Stewart in her best Princess Diana-inspired ensembles, so far. (As more looks are revealed, this post will be updated with the latest ones.) Should you want to tap into Princess Di’s style, too, you can shop similar pieces to the ones Stewart wore in the movie, ahead.

A Sapphire & Diamond Ring

NEON debuted the first promotional photo of Stewart as Princess Diana on its Instagram account on March 25, 2021. Stewart gazed at the camera while leaning on one hand, which showed off a replica of Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring. That iconic piece of jewelry now belongs to Kate Middleton in real life. (Prince William proposed to Middleton in 2010.) Stewart also wore a plaid blazer over a printed metallic blouse and a pair of giant pearl earrings — an accessory all power women love.

A Tie-Neck Blouse

The actor looked like a carbon copy of Princess Diana here, as the late royal wore a similar red outfit back in December 1993 while celebrating Christmas at the Sandringham Estate. Stewart’s vintage Chanel outerwear is from the fashion house's Fall/Winter 1988/1989 collection, so you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for some nostalgic fashion moments in Spencer.

A Puff-Sleeve Wedding Dress

Although there isn’t much information about the movie’s version of Princess Diana’s wedding gown, in this particular scene Stewart wears a similar look. Princess Di’s gown in real life also had puff-sleeves and though you can’t see the train of Stewart’s gown, Princess Di’s dress had a 25-foot sequin-encrusted train, which took over the aisle at St. Paul's Cathedral (where she married Prince Charles in 1981). The gown also had a fitted bodice overlaid with panels of antique Carrickmacross lace, which originally belonged to Queen Mary. It was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

A Yellow Double-Breasted Blazer

Stewart channeled Princess Diana’s love for colorful outfits in this scene. The late royal had a fondness for bright pastel hued skirt suit sets for public events. This soft yellow outfit on Stewart actually resembled a blue and white look Princess Diana wore while visiting New Delhi, India in 1992.

Oversized Pearl Earrings

Pearl jewelry contains a lot of symbolism, but the most common ones associated with this gem are wisdom, elegance, integrity, and loyalty. If you’re a fan of Princess Diana, you know she embodied a few, if not all, of these qualities. The film, of course, paid tribute to one of the royal’s favorite accessories in this scene from the trailer: pearl earrings.

A Classic White Blouse

While Princess Diana gravitated towards varsity jackets and biker shorts for her off-duty ensembles, for more public-facing events she wore polished pieces. Stewart’s white mock-neck lace blouse and skirt ensemble, here, fit that bill.

A Tartan Blazer

Many of the royal family members have at least one tartan piece in their wardrobes. Although it’s not clear what Stewart was doing in this scene or what brand she wore, her blazer did resemble ones Princess Di had in the past. For example, the royal wore a similar multicolored blazer while visiting Portsmouth in 1989.