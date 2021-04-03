Dua Lipa's A Super Fan Of This Uber Nostalgic '90s Shirt Trend

When you study Dua Lipa’s style — just like when you press play on her high-energy pop music — you escape into a colorful, fun-loving universe. As for the fashion specifics, Lipa ardently loves chunky baubles, highly saturated hues, and garments that have personalities of their own. Her penchant for maximalism makes Lipa’s wardrobe staples different from items that are traditionally thought of as must-have staples. In the vibrant world she and her stylist Lorenzo Posocco have created, there’s no such thing as a basic white tee or a neutral blazer. Instead, her style file consists of head-to-toe patterned sets, youthful jewelry, and playful statement bags — all of which help to create an individualistic style that’s quintessentially Lipa.

Her outfits are an eccentric combination of aesthetics and the 25 year old’s closet is a mix of items from high-end designers plus up-and-coming indie brands. “From what I see, I think that [Lipa] has a very fun and eclectic style that varies from wearing the most beautiful couture ball gowns to the trendiest streetwear brands — all while looking 100 percent comfortable and herself in both,” says Bea Bongiasca in an email interview with TZR. The Italian jewelry designer definitely knows a thing or two about the singer’s style, as Lipa religiously wears her colorful pieces. “In the way that her latest album had all her fans dancing, I also try to express a positive message through my jewels, so I think there is a mood-boosting connection there,” shares Bongiasca.

Bongiasca also says she believes the happy and carefree vibe found through her jewelry “is an important moment of escapism from everyday stress.” This is a common thread throughout all of Lipa’s wardrobe staples, making her style feel like an imaginative fashion oasis away from reality. Best of all, her looks are easy to replicate so you can create a far-away, fabulous world of your own. Scroll on to browse Lipa’s go-to pieces and shop some of her exact items, below.

Dua Lipa’s Wardrobe Staples: Eccentric & Colorful Jewelry

With the amount of vibrant and whimsical pieces she owns, Lipa’s jewelry box most definitely resembles the 64-pack of crayons you had as a kid. Some of her most-worn baubles also carry a childlike vibe to them, like her colorful vine rings and two-tone squiggle earrings from Bongiasca. “I guess that, like a lot of people, [Lipa] likes the more fun and colorful approach that my brand has taken in regards to jewelry,” says Bongiasca. Lipa is also very drawn to the maximalist jewelry trend and wears an array of chunky rings from La Manso (Bella Hadid also loves the Barcelona-based brand). Join in on the whimsical fun by shopping Lipa’s exact pieces, below.

Dua Lipa’s Wardrobe Staples: Cutout Dresses

Never one to back down from a style challenge, Lipa loves to experiment with cutout dresses — some of which also feature the midriff flossing trend. The skin-baring, controversial look is such a favorite of Lipa’s that she even brought it to the red carpet at the 2021 Grammys when she wore a multi-colored Atelier Versace gown with a revealing, butterfly bodice. The good news when it comes to the cutout trend, however, is that you don’t need haute couture to sport the look. There’s plenty of dresses out there with strategically placed cutouts that are available to shop now, like this Kelly green strappy option from Cult Gaia.

Dua Lipa’s Wardrobe Staples: Baby Tees

It’s no secret the pop singer is fond of nostalgia — look to her recent Grammy-winning album for proof. This affinity for throwbacks can also be seen with her vast collection of baby tees. While they vary in material, color, and print, all of her baby T-shirts feature the signature high neckline and short sleeves. Lipa occasionally keeps it simple when styling the fun Y2K trend by pairing her tops with a pair of denim trousers, which is a playful twist on the infallible jeans-and-a-tee formula. If you’re feeling a more out-there vibe, however, go for a printed baby tee and shirt set, like Lipa’s mesh combo from Ottolinger’s Fall/Winter 2020 collab with Julien Nguyen. Lipa’s exact tees are sold out, but you’ll find similar options from Heaven by Marc Jacobs and other brands, below.

Dua Lipa’s Wardrobe Staples: Statement Bags

The beauty of a statement bag is that it can do all the work for you. They make for great accessories with a pared-back outfit since the handbag will tell a story all on its own. For inspo, look to how Lipa styled a pair of blue jeans and a magenta sweater — a relatively simple combo — with her neon green handbag from Stalvey. Conversely, Lipa’s been known to accessorize an already bold look with an equally striking handbag, like her Marc Jacobs lace collar dress and Mowalola screen printed bag. Below, you’ll find a few of Lipa’s exact purses.

Dua Lipa’s Wardrobe Staples: Not Your Grandmother’s Cardigan

Even a reliable staple like a cardigan gets a fun update when Lipa’s involved. Her dolphin-printed sweater with spiderweb embellishments (yes, you read that correctly) is an exciting twist on your everyday neutral-toned cardigan. The singer’s also known for using the ingenious cardigan styling hack where she only fastens one button, which gives the sweater an edgy, bralette-like look. Here, Lipa styled her turquoise Versace sweater with a graffiti-inspired skirt from fashion designer Ashley Williams.

Dua Lipa’s Wardrobe Staples: Patterned Two-Piece Sets

When Lipa sets out to wear a look, she’s going to wear a look. By far, the most effective outfit in her fashion tool belt for creating a head-to-toe statement look is opting for a patterned two-piece set. Best of all, recreating the style is deceptively easy since all you need are two coordinating items. Both of Lipa’s sets shown above are from Moncler 8 Richard Quinn’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection, but there are also other endless options on the market to choose from. Colin LoCascio’s knit two-piece set makes for an energetic springtime look while Zara’s gingham co-ords is a close dupe for Lipa’s Moncler blue-and-white daisy two-piece.