Dua Lipa’s Cutout Dress Is The Controversial Trend To Master In 2021

Dua Lipa's edgy, often skin-baring outfits are always worthy of a quick heart tap on Instagram or a DM to a friend with the eyes emoji. You might find yourself texting your (celebrity-obsessed) BFF the latter once you see Lipa's latest outfit snap. The singer, who is currently in Mexico, shared an image of herself mastering the midriff flossing trend in a barely-there halter neck dress. The black slip style from Mônot featured not one, but four side cutouts complete with a thong-like string that sat on her hips. Mônot was founded in 2019 by Lebanese designer Eli Mizrahi, who specializes in creating ready-to-wear imbued with sensuality. (His clothes are proving to be a hit with the celebrity crowd as Lipa's cutout dress is already sold out.)

Since the sultry number was the statement look, Lipa kept her accessories pared down — by a celebrity's standard that is — to a few gold chain bracelets from Chanel and some oversize rings. She went for a dramatic swipe of red-meets-pink eyeshadow, mimicking the colors of a sunset one would see on a beach vacation. Lipa was thoroughly loving her overall look as she shared five different images of the sultry LBD, including a side profile where boyfriend Anwar Hadid was also pictured with one arm wrapped around her waist.

@dualipa

From behind, this is the type of daring dress one might imagine a star wearing on the red carpet (Hailey Bieber wore a similar design to the 2019 Met Gala), but Lipa made the ensemble work as a sexy vacation look. It appears her friends also got that fashion memo as the group posed together in outfits that showed off their time under the sun.

Since traveling is not an option for most right now, having traded fancy cocktail dresses or breezy beach maxis for sweats and pullovers, consider this dress Lipa posted as inspiration for what to wear when you do re-emerge into society. You can, however, work the Chanel bracelets into any weekend outfit or Zoom call look to make it feel infinitely more luxe. Chanel has that power.

Scroll through to shop similar bracelets and cutout dresses to Lipa's, below.

