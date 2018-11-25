11 Cashmere Loungewear Sets For When You Just Can't Wear Sweatpants Anymore

Not many people can resist the urge to throw on sweatpants and indulge in an afternoon nap on the weekends. Sometimes, you end up falling asleep lulled by the background of your favorite Netflix show. For those unexpected cat naps, comfort is key so calling on a cashmere lounge set, is always the right choice. Picture this: Instead of throwing on your hole-filled joggers next time, you slip into a luxuriously soft and surprisingly stylish matching sweater-and-pants set that even your family members (you know, the ones who care nothing about fashion) will be asking you about.

If you want to give head-to-toe cashmere a try (how could you not?), there are plenty of options available. White + Warren has a cashmere crewneck sweater and coordinating joggers, each available for less than $300. For those who want a slightly more polished alternative to the cashmere tracksuit, COS offers the Recycled Cashmere Wide-Leg Pants and its matching Hoodie with Cardigan Panel for $250 apiece.

Looking to invest in some ultra-luxe styles? Grab yourself Loro Piana's Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater for $1,775 and the equally chic track pants for $2,625. If you want to swap out your pants for something dressier, you won't go wrong with Gabriela Hearst's Philippe Cashmere and Silk-Blend Bouclé Sweater and the matching Pablo Skirt, $1,000. When you want to get more out of each piece, style them separately with your favorite wardrobe basics.

Cashmere lounge sets are genius for slipping into before, during, or after dinner, but that's certainly not the only use they're good for. Whether you're traveling this season or you want something other than leggings comfortable enough for running errands over the weekend, these sets provide cozy, athleisure vibes while still giving you a polished look.

Not sure how to style them without throwing on slippers and calling it a day? It's easier than you think. Footwear with the same laid-back feel, like mules or loafers, are a super simple addition that look completely effortless. If you still love the idea of chunky sneakers and want an athleisure spin, those are always an option, too. Keep scrolling for 15 cashmere sets you'll have a hard time not adding to cart.

