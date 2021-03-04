As the fashion pendulum swings away from the baggy sweats and neutral knitwear of winter, it enters a dressier and lively territory for spring. You can expect, based on the Spring/Summer 2021 runways, pieces that feature bulbous sleeves, the return of sky-high platforms, and psychedelic prints — all of which are fun, but perhaps a bit too dramatic, for some, to wear every day. One of the popular trends that is more wearable, yet still emulates the cheerful warm-weather vibe, is the emergence of playful statement necklines, as shown by Dua Lipa's lace collar dress. The musician's take on the statement collar offered a more pared-down approach, making it the perfect way to slowly introduce this head-turning detail into your own spring wardrobe.

On March 3, the pop singer shared an outfit photo on Instagram with the caption, "schools out," a simple sentiment that references a sense of spring break fever. In the photo, Lipa wore a maroon colored, white polka dot Marc Jacobs dress with chunky Doc Marten combat boots. As for accessories, Lipa opted for a screen-printed graphic handbag from Instagram's favorite futurism-inspired brand, Mowalola, and a velvet red scrunchie in her hair. Lipa's dress, which harkens back to the prairie dresses of past seasons, featured a subtle lace statement collar. It aligned with current 2021 trend predictions, which chart the detail as the flamboyant touch for spring. Known to always have her finger on the pulse of what's cool (Lipa's recent handmade jeans nailed the craftcore look), the 25 year old clearly knows how to experiment with the popular bold silhouette.

Statement collars have popped up on the Spring/Summer 2021 runways of Gucci, Patou, Tibi, and Rokh — to name a few. The flashy detail rose to prominence off the runways as well (you've definitely seen GANNI's ruffled poplin shirt), with smaller brands like Lisa Say Gah and Naya Rea experimenting with the romantic detail. In a previous interview with TZR, Naya Rea, a London-based designer, highlighted another perk to the trend, citing statement collars as effective ways to jazz up your on-screen appearance. "All our meetings are on Zoom now, and the collar is the simplest and nicest way to make an impression — you can just put it on, and it makes such a big difference to your entire outfit — or at least, the top part of it."

A statement collar dress or shirt is an easy way to add character to any look. Opt for a doily-inspired lace collar dress like Lipa's or a floral collar shirt like this KITRI option. If you're hesitant to fully commit to an outrageous collar, opt for a detachable one since a removable statement collar mirrors the convenience of a sweater dickey. Shop Lipa's exact dress, below, plus other less-than-subtle collar options that'll have you prepped to make a fashion statement come springtime.

