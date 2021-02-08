Raise your hand if you’re a token '90s child who donned the classic rainbow candy necklace —and maybe snuck a few bites. Well, for those of you with your sticky fingers in the air, you’re in a fateful place. Designers have elevated this formerly edible jewelry trend into a sophisticated — but just as colorful — new world for spring. In whimsical hues and artful materials, these colorful spring jewelry pieces maintain the lively and youthful spirit of your dress-up bin while incorporating the refinement of your grown-up closet.

Many blossoming contemporary brands are reinventing these ultra-girly pieces in a womanly way. Trends include (but aren’t limited to) painted enamel, rainbow gemstone jewels, and arts-and-crafts beading. These playful pieces are the perfect break from your recent neutral loungewear buying streak. Brands like Bea Bongiasca and Melissa Kaye are using enamel to create highlighter-tone adornments with punchy contrasting stones, while KEANE and Corey Moranis are producing translucent glass and lucite designs in pastel hues.

Your maximal spring looks are begging to be adorned by vibrant, eclectic jewelry as you make wishes for warmer weather. KEANE designer Colin Lynch tells TZR of his Spring/Summer 2021 collection, "we wanted to try and shift the focus away from all the negative in the world and re-visit things, places, and times that provide hope, optimism, or just allow a path to escape for a moment." We are more desperate for the escapism of fashion than ever before and these idealistic and bright pieces allow a fun nostalgia that allows for childlike experimentation.

So, take this as an invitation to play in your closet and get lost in the amusement of dressing up again. It's time to re-invigorate your spring jewelry drawer in a bright way. We'll give you a head start below with our favorite picks for every trend.

Colorful Lucite & Glass

These delicate translucent pieces boast conceptual silhouettes in a range of pastel hues. The light and sweet tones give them an airy nature. Worn alone these pieces can be minimal, but when combined with other kitschy colorful rings they can take on lively maximalism.

Resin Rings

These dressed-up rings bring youthful energy to any hand-scape. These pieces are decorating the hands of many an influencer with jovial embedded glitter or playful floral motifs. Pair these with your everyday rings or pile on with other vibrantly-colored baubles.

Arts-and-Crafts Beading

Your hand-beaded friendship bracelets, but make it fashion. Iterations of colorfully-beaded pieces include Susan Alexandra hoops and a rainbow Harwell Godfrey necklace. Layer your multi-colored trinket pieces with trendy shell jewelry or simple gold bijoux alike.

Painted Enamel

For ultra-violet enthusiasts, these painted enamel treasures are a guaranteed bright spot. The sleek enamel coating is modern and vibrant, whether it's an energetic pink from Jennifer Zeuner or a highlighter green from Melissa Kaye. Invigorate your spring jewelry with these bright cool-girl pieces.

Rainbow Gemstone

These rainbow gems are the happiest of jewelry and are particularly timely to brighten up your quarantined wardrobe. In a classic ROY G BIV gradient like the Mateo ring or a clustered color wave like the Susan Kalan, these pieces are as joyous as they are beautiful. Use them to liven up your daily jewelry or make them companions to your colorful renegade of spring jewels.