Before you start packing away your knit sweaters, oversize puffers, and fleece-lined leggings — basically any piece that screams the winter season, consider if that item can actually help you transition into the spring weather. Not sure what to keep or tuck away? Look to Gigi Hadid's latest cardigan style hack for inspiration. Hadid's most recent knitwear fashion trick not only captured her carefree, off-duty model attitude, but also showed off a whole new way to make your winter cardigan last into early spring.

Over the weekend, Hadid was spotted in Milan during Fashion Week in a simple yet elevated look that represented her signature luxury-meets-bohemian aesthetic. The supermodel wore a pair of two-tone jeans from EB Denim, a pistachio-colored knit beanie, and for the hero piece of the look: a slouchy cardigan from Profound. The cardigan was only buttoned at the top to give a laid back and cheeky twist in the otherwise standard ensemble. Not only did Hadid's styling choice offer a fresh take on this winter piece, but in leaving the rest of the cardigan to hang open, it revealed a hint of skin that added a flirty edge to her look. Hadid's go-to DMY by DMY sunnies and a custom necklace featuring her daughter's name Khai completed the street style outfit.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Hadid isn't the only one with a knack for this styling hack. On March 1, musician Dua Lipa shared a photo on Instagram that showcased her buttoning and styling finesse. While lounging on a couch, Lipa chose to only button the top closure on her baby blue Versace cashmere cardigan thereby revealing her midriff and creating an almost bralette-like illusion. The pop star completed her effortless look with a kitschy airbrushed skirt from Ashley Williams and a pair of cerulean-colored Puma sneakers.

If this unexpected styling hack has piqued your sartorial interest, slip on your favorite cardigan and celebrate the glory of wearing it with just a single button. To get the celeb-approved outfit, focus on fastening just the top button and pairing with statement-making bottoms, like Hadid's color-blocked jeans or Lipa's graffiti-inspired skirt. For those who'd rather keep their midriffs covered, wear a shirt underneath your single-buttoned cardigan. Shop Hadid's exact sweater below, as well as other knit options suited for spring.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.