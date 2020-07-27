2020 has been deemed the year of sweats, but one surprising outcome of all the time spent at home is that fashion lovers are more eager to step out of their fashion comfort zone when they don't have to leave the house. Summers are always chock-full of skin-baring styles, but thanks to quarantine, a fashion trend like midriff flossing — one that artfully reimagines cutouts and criss-cross straps — takes center stage.

When your recent list of visited locations is limited to home, the grocery store, and perhaps a local park, it’s easy to fall into the pattern of wearing the same basic staples every day. That said, as month five of quarantine quickly approaches, odds are you’re ready to bring a new element of style into your looks this summer. And, with IRL interactions and major events on pause, Instagram is one of the best places to get an idea of what's trending both locally and globally, and to connect you with women whose style you admire.

Over the last few months, midriff flossing has become a new clothing parallel to wrapped-up bikinis and minimalist-approved floss sandals (you know, the sandal featuring barely-there straps). The trend is just as it sounds: clothes with floss-like straps to wrap around your mid-section. It can be a top, skirt, pants, or even an open-waisted dress. And in the season where the days are both long and hot, it’s the coolest way to take on the heat without compromising your style.

While midriff-baring looks — most recently including Hailey Bieber’s Cult Gaia cutout dress — have long been part of the summer outfit rotation, but this new wraparound trend proves that designers are co-signing a new and unexpected way to bare skin. Australian designer Christopher Esber (a favorite among fashion editors and It girls alike) has used the floss trend as one of the main themes throughout his summer collection, including the Cropped Tie-Detailed Cotton-Poplin Shirt, which is on sale for $246. But just in case you want a simpler style, Zara’s $19.90 Cropped Knit Top will be an easy piece to wear on its own or layered over another top.

At first glance, this trend may feel like one for the bold. However, if you prefer a more versatile take, there are plenty of labels that take on the flossed look in an understated way. Just look at the $195 Mini Nadine Skirt from Miaou, which features simple straps at the hips. Another chic option is the $128.21 Dakota Skirt from the French label Musier. For those who want a casual version of the look, LaQuan Smith designed the $295 Low Rise Biker Short for Revolve, which you style with your favorite cropped tee.

Ready to add the midriff flossing trend to your closet? Scroll down to shop TZR’s favorite pieces featuring the trend below.