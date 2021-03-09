Katie Holmes Used This Infallible Outfit Combo When Styling Her Graphic Tee

Katie Holmes' capsule wardrobe has been well documented by fans. Standout pieces include her beloved pair of wide-leg Reformation jeans, cat-eye Prada sunnies, and an ever-growing rotation of tees. Homles' graphic T-shirts can typically be seen peeking out underneath oversized trenches or, as shown in a recent Instagram post, styled with a trusty pair of denim bottoms. On March 8, the actor turned to the easy jeans-and-tee formula when she shared a snap in honor of International Women's Day. The tee, which appears to have gray graphics due to Holmes' tonal photo edit but actually features bright pinks and baby blues, is from the collab between legendary French fashion house Chloé and UNICEF, a global children's humanitarian organization.

While Holmes' opted for a bold illustrative T-shirt from the collection, the drop also includes an eye-catching scarf, a pouch, a gray trifold wallet, and a colorful selection of jewelry to style with any outfit. Designer and Chloé alum Natacha Ramsay-Levi designed the artwork for the partnership, all of which featured a drawing of two hands clasped together. According to a press release from Chloé, the hand-holding gesture "[symbolizes] girls helping other girls to advance forward." Items from this special collection range from $60 to $380.

The recent partnership between Chloé and UNICEF is part of the fashion house’s ongoing Girls Forward initiative, which originally launched in 2019. According to Chloé’s website, the collab will provide "6.5 million adolescent girls and young women around the world with skills to advance in the workplace." This isn’t the first time Chloé’s combined fashion with female empowerment. Chloé’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection was an ode to traditional French-girl style staples and showcased a merger of modernity and tradition through signature silhouettes — including the Daria and Darryl bags — and updated touches. The runway was set to a spoken-word performance that featured words from Louisa May Alcott, Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, and celebrated iconic women throughout history.

In contrast to their previous runway looks, the Chloé x UNICEF collab is a more accessible alternative to supporting the brand’s commitment to honoring women, and there are plenty of stylish options from the collection to play with. Holmes chose to pair her graphic shirt with denim bottoms, but when it comes to a bold tee, the options are truly limitless. Style with a pleated midi skirt for an easy-breezy look, or opt for a pair of trousers for a more structured companion with your T-shirt. Some items from the collab are only available for pre-order as of now, but Holmes’ exact shirt is available for purchase, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.