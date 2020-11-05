It's Dua Lipa's world, and we're just living in it. When she's not starring in a sitcom of her own creation (along with Vogue), the Future Nostalgia singer is posting dozens of selfies on Instagram — all with her endless assortment of swoon-worthy bijoux. Between iced-out tennis bracelets, opalescent moonstone rings, and colorful flower-shaped hoops, Lipa has built a jewelry box that most young girls and adults would love playing around in. All her pieces boast a distinctly youthful, playful essence — and as of late, Dua Lipa's favorite jewelry pieces are surprisingly affordable, making her arsenal well worth giving a closer look.

When she's not wearing head-to-toe VRAM jewels to the 2019 Met Gala, Lipa's playing with colorful rings and necklaces — the latest of which all happen to come from Bea Bongiasca. The Italian jewelry brand is known for its tendril-shaped enamel pieces, whose winding silhouettes retail for around $500 and come in a range of bright hues. When she's not wearing Bea, she's styling one of Shay's blinding pavé pieces, or wearing hoops from her beau Anwar Hadid's jewelry label, Martyre — which are delightfully cost-effective.

To take a closer look inside the singer's treasure trove, including a wealth of pieces that are surprisingly affordable, browse below:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Dua Lipa's Favorite Jewelry Pieces: Bea Bongiasca Two-Tone Asymmetrical Flower Earrings

In a recent selfie, Lipa showed off an eye-burning makeup look that drew on a turquoise color palette, and accessorized with Bea Bongiasca's floral-shaped hoop set. In contrasting, cheerful greens, she styled both hoops on her right ear, making for a tonal look.

Dua Lipa's Favorite Jewelry Pieces: Chanel Medallion Choker

After modeling the above chain, a chunky gold pendant necklace from Chanel, in the video of "Break My Heart" — it quickly became a mainstay in her wardrobe. While the exact style is unavailable, a laurel leaf-inspired version is stocked on the fashion house's site.

Dua Lipa's Favorite Jewelry Pieces: Dome Ring & Grace Lee's Moonstone ring

COURTESY OF @DUALIPA

Along with a fluorescent-painted corset top, Lipa posed for this selfie with Grace Lee's striking moonstone ring and another gold-toned bubble ring, which went viral in 2020.

Dua Lipa's Favorite Jewelry Pieces: Bea Bongiasca Rings & Flower Necklace

Again in a near-full Bea Bongiasca look, Lipa styled four of its vine tendril rings (in coral, yellow, blue, and more) with the brand's Pop Choker. To finish the look, she wore a few whimsical beaded bracelets, further signaling the early-'00s.

Dua Lipa's Favorite Jewelry Pieces: ESTABLISHED Heart-Shaped Ring & Shay Pavé ID Link Ring

Beyond the $138,000 tennis bracelet that Lipa styled with this fashion look from The Attico, the singer tied in ESTABLISHED's Flat Heart Surface ring as well as Shay's Essential Pavé ID Link Ring — both of which cost well into the thousands.

Dua Lipa's Favorite Jewelry Pieces: Martyre Soma Hoops & David Yurman Signet Ring

Known to rep her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid's, jewelry brand Martyre, Lipa wore its $195 Soma Hoops with rows of stylish rings — namely, David Yurman's signet ring in 18K gold.

Dua Lipa's Favorite Jewelry Pieces: Nameplate Necklace & Chain Ring

Repping her hit song "Superboo," Lipa often wears a nameplate necklace that displays the song title — which, in this case, she styled with several diamond rings and a chain link ring like Mejuri's.

Dua Lipa's Favorite Jewelry Pieces: KATKIM Anerise Hoops & Chunky Gold Rings

By now, a key part of Lipa's image is keeping her fingers bedecked in chunky gold rings at all times — which she here styled with KATKIM's checker-styled Anerise hoops.

Dua Lipa's Favorite Jewelry Pieces: Hotlips By Solange Rings

Along with a flaming manicure, Lipa wore two different rings from Hotlips by Solange — in cherry red and glow in the dark color-ways. Both retail for just €185.