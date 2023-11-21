If you’re a royal fashion connoisseur, you know as soon as the temps first start to drop in London around the beginning of November, Kate Middleton always stocks up on her signature jewel-toned looks just in time for the holiday season. The vibrant resurgence kicked off earlier this month on Nov. 15, when Middleton wore a matching amethyst purple set for a humanitarian visit. And now, thanks to her latest look, it’s clear the eye-catching shades are here to stay. On Nov. 21, Middleton donned a cherry red coat dress from Catherine Walker, that not only coincided with the fast-approaching holidays, but also revealed a message of respect and reverence for the Royal Family’s latest distinguished guests.

On Tuesday morning, the Princess of Wales, along with the rest of the key members of the Royal Family (King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, and Prince William were all in attendance), attended a ceremonial welcome for The President and First Lady of South Korea. The rest of the Royal Family went classic with blue navy separates. However, Middleton stood out in the aforementioned look, which was a clear callout to the Korean association with the bold hue — it became a symbol of solidarity and social cohesion after the 2002 World Cup, a perfect choice for the meeting of two countries. At first glance, it might not appear like it, but Middleton was layered up for the occasion. Underneath the coat dress were two more pieces: a cape and a classic midi dress all in the same red shade.

In terms of accessories, she opted for more festive selections, including crimson suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi, a Miu Miu shoulder bag which she styled as a clutch, and a flat-brimmed hat. Middleton rounded out her Tuesday morning ensemble with two of Princess Diana’s personal jewels, including sapphire drop earrings and her iconic engagement ring. By pairing the blue and red pieces together, she also respected the colors of the South Korean flag — another on-point example of diplomatic dressing.

Later in the day, she removed the hat and coat to reveal the midi dress underneath, complete with a matching oversized bow, which happened to be the exact Catherine Walker number that she wore to a “Together at Christmas” community carol service back in December of 2021. Not only that, she also sourced the same embellishments, including the Gianvito Rossi pumps, the Miu Miu handbag, and Princess Diana’s signature gems worn for that specific occasion, except in 2021, she chose a fringed pair of earrings instead and opted out of the statement headpiece.

