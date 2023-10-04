The wait is officially over: Anne Hathaway finally has a new project coming out. Yes, after a year hiatus from the big screen (her latest film was Armageddon Time), the star is back at it again with her upcoming rom-com She Came To Me, which hits theaters Oct. 6. The only thing we’ve missed more than Hathaway’s award-winning acting chops is her stellar press tour outfits. Those who follow the A-lister know she never misses the sartorial mark with her promotional looks — and, unsurprisingly, her ensembles this time around are no different.

On Oct. 3, Hathaway started her promo rounds on a high note. She arrived at Good Morning America’s New York studio in a look from Dion Lee’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection. The number featured a blazer corset-hybrid top, which Hathaway styled with matching trousers. To keep the attention on her eccentric Canadian tuxedo, The Devil Wears Prada alum opted for simple accents, including black sky-high platform heels, chunky silver hoops, and mixed-metal rings.

Hathaway isn’t the only A-lister to rock a denim corset lately. Taylor Swift, for starters, attended an after-party for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards last month in a corsetted denim mini dress from EB Denim. Selena Gomez, too, donned a unique dark-washed top last week in Paris. In short? It’s safe to say the lingerie-inspired design is a favorite amongst the Hollywood set.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

After debuting her workwear-inspired ‘fit, Hathaway went for something a bit flirtier at night for the screening of She Came To Me. The actor opted for a strapless Barbie pink sequin midi from The Attico. (She did, however, tone down the flashy number with a cropped denim jacket.) As for her accents, Hathaway donned a crystal-embellished Versace handbag and sparkly Cinderella-esque pumps from Gianvito Rossi.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Don’t have any Friday night plans? Snag tickets for Hathaway’s latest movie. Until then, channel the actor’s latest denim moment with the TZR-approved pieces ahead.