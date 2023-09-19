A Virgo’s attention to details and perfectionist attitude can come in handy for certain situations, like throwing a birthday party celebration for the ages. Over the weekend, Sydney Sweeney turned 26 in the most Virgo way possible, with an ‘80s prom-themed party planned to perfection. Every element of her special night resembled a classic Molly Ringwald rom-com, from the disco ball-embellished ballroom to the black-and-white photo booth to the vintage-looking corsages. But the most on-theme piece of the night was Sweeney’s birthday dress, which was a dead ringer for Ringwald’s look in the 1986 cult classic Pretty in Pink. The fuchsia number featured puff sleeves and a drop waist, perfect for dancing the night away in.

Sweeney then accessorized the glitzy frock with blinged-out, Barbie pink accessories — a Self-Portrait bow-embellished handbag, pointed-toe slingback heels that also featured this popular motif, and a diamond choker and matching earrings from Elizabeth Cole. The actor’s beauty choices were just as on theme as her outfit. She turned back time by rocking voluminous, corkscrew curls (Ringwald, too, sported this hairstyle in movies like Sixteen Candles) and paid homage to her Euphoria character Cassie with dramatic makeup. The star opted for a shimmery smokey eye with blue eyeliner on her lower lash line, rosy cheeks, and a mauve glossy lip.

Paramount Pictures

At the party, which she hosted with Revolve, Sweeney wasn’t the only one to go big or go home with their ‘80s-inspired outfits. The actor’s closest A-list friends clearly understood the theme — Camila Mendes matched Sweeney in a similar drop-waist minidress, while Anitta opted for a more Madonna-esque look in a metallic ruched number. Nicola Peltz Beckham, Alexandra Shipp, and Ariana Greenblatt also RSVP’d for the exclusive birthday event and were dressed to impress in standout party looks.

If you’re a Virgo looking to plan a last-minute birthday celebration, use Sweeney’s ‘80s prom night as your blueprint and be sure to add these TZR-approved pieces to your cart to channel her Pretty in Pink look.