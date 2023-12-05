If you were to ever step into Kate Middleton’s lavish closet, it’s safe to say this is what you’d spot lining the walls: An assortment of Catherine Walker coats, her tried-and-true-skinny jeans, a bazillion Gianvito Rossi heels, and a suit in nearly every color of the rainbow. When it comes to the latter, specifically, Middleton has lately had a soft spot for bolder, more eye-catching two-piece looks. Take the royal’s outfit on Dec. 5, for instance. She donned a blue suit while paying a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital, solidifying her penchant for playful businesswear.

On Tuesday morning, the Princess of Wales attended the opening of the hospital’s new Children’s Day Surgery Unit, which treats young ones suffering from rare conditions. (Middleton has served as a patron for the hospital since 2018.) The royal was seen walking into the building, wearing a striking blue outfit created by Alexander McQueen’s former creative director, Sarah Burton, who exited the British fashion house following her Spring/Summer 2024 show.

Her blazer, which featured strong, structured shoulders, fit close to the body. Likewise, the royal’s trousers boasted a straight, tailored silhouette (it’s not often she strays away from her go-to tapered style, after all). To create a cohesive look, Middleton layered a top in the same shade underneath the sharp jacket. For her accents, the she kept it simple, only wearing deep blue pumps and an understated belt. A diamond and sapphire blue pendant necklace and matching earrings finished the ensemble.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

As mentioned, Middleton has worn a series of bright suits this fall. On Nov. 15, while attending the Shaping Us National Symposium in London, the princess stepped out in a deep purple style from Emilia Wickstead. The punchy violet ensemble was undeniably one of the boldest outfits she’s donned in 2023, but the royal completely nailed the look effortlessly.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Are you on a mission to spruce up your own office style? A bold blue suit should do the trick. Below, shop a Middleton-approved option and accents to complete the outfit.