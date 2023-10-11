Meghan Markle’s various humanitarian projects often require her to jet off between New York, Los Angeles, and Europe. And if you keep track of her looks, you know she likes to switch up her stealth wealth wardrobe a bit for each destination. In Europe, she leans toward timeless elevated basics — think the J.Crew cardigan she wore to the recent 2023 Invictus Games. For West Coast events (and date nights with Prince Harry), she frequently opts for warm tones and casual silhouettes. And in the Big Apple on Oct. 10, Markle wore an off-the-shoulder blazer perfectly aligned with the polished numbers she often reaches for while in the city.

On Tuesday morning, the Suits alum arrived in Hudson Yards to co-host the first-ever Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit for World Mental Health Day. Markle and Prince Harry, along with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and NBC’s Carson Daly, had an open dialogue on how to create a safer online environment for children and teenagers, while also reflecting on their responsibilities as parents.

The Duchess of Sussex took to the stage in a monochromatic white ensemble — both her blazer and wide-leg trousers came from New York-based brand Altuzarra. Elsewhere, Markle accessorized with an understated gold chain necklace, Cartier love bracelet, and stud earrings from Sarah Hendler. To complete her look, she donned nude pointed-toe pumps from Aquazzura, her go-to heels at the moment. (The royal was spotted wearing the neutral shoes multiple times during her recent Invictus Games appearances.)

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment

Across the pond in the U.K., Kate Middleton was also out and about yesterday in honor of World Mental Health Day. While speaking at a forum for young people in Birmingham, the Princess of Wales wore a bright yellow tailored jacket from L.K. Bennet London with black Roland Mouret trousers. And today, she visited Nottingham Trent University to talk to students about the importance of mental health awareness. For the gathering, she was photographed sporting a neutral sweater and skirt set from Sézane, a Tusting handbag, and Gianvito Rossi suede pumps.

(+) WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Recreate Markle’s latest monochromatic moment by shopping the styles below. Once winter rolls around, simply throw a toasty topper over the look, and you’re set.