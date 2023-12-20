‘Tis the season for cozy sweaters and ruby red wine to warm the soul. No one understands this more than Beyoncé, who recently posted images of herself enjoying a very festive evening of glittering, seasonal outfits and decadent Bordeauxs. You likely wouldn’t bat an eyelash at the latter, unless you also managed to spot the bottle and winery from which her drink came: a 1973 Chateau Petrus Pomerol. Yes, the interest of wine aficionados around the world was officially piqued, as the French label is a respected behemoth in the space. For this reason, a vintage bottle such as this comes at a steep price.

“Château Petrus is widely considered one of the world's most exceptional and sought-after wineries,” explains Pablo Braida, Master Sommelier and VP of customer relations for retailer Estate Wine Brokers. “It is located in the Pomerol appellation of Bordeaux in France. It is one of the finest expressions of the Merlot grape variety, producing wines with a distinct character, depth, and elegance.”

The scarcity of the wine, combined with its consistently high quality, has elevated Château Petrus to iconic status, Braida explains. “Collectors and enthusiasts often consider vintages from Château Petrus as the most prized possessions in their cellars,” he says, noting that a bottle of 1973 is priced at about $2,000, but some vintages of the estate can reach $7,000 a bottle. Yes, you heard that right.

This might explain Beyonce’s need to capture the bottle and sip in her recent post. After a few images capturing her perfect pink manicure, sparkling silver Prada hot pants, ivory turtleneck, and coordinating faux fur topper, the singer posted the coveted wine bottle, which had scribbles and notes written on the label in Sharpie. The next image in the post carousel showed Bey with her eyes closed and lovingly holding a glass of red close to her face, seemingly mid-sniff and ready to indulge. In capturing such specific moments, one would assume there was some understanding around the wine’s It factor. An iconic wine for an iconic artist — sounds fitting to us.

If you want to see for yourself what makes this wine so special, shop some of the available varieties from Château Petrus below. But be warned, the prices are not for the faint of heart.