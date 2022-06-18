The unspoken rule for fashion girls: no outfit is complete without a handbag. But curating a collection of purses that work with your wardrobe can be a challenge — you have to find pieces that not only express your personal style, but that also complement a wide array of garments in your closet. Further, functionality and aesthetics are both equally important factors to consider in a bag. Stars are experts at finding handbags that check off these tough boxes though, and often share their latest finds with fans while on vacation. For celebrities, their go-to summer bags this season are both luxe and effortless, coming from fashion houses like Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and Valentino.

What makes these designer purses worth the investment for stars (and for you, too) is that luxury fashion houses are masters at balance. They ensure the bags are made with top-notch craftsmanship and prioritize creating trendy silhouettes and colors. Take Gucci, for example, which has given its iconic GG print a modern twist by debuting it on unconventional materials like denim. Dior, meanwhile, debuted mini versions of its signature bags — including the beloved Saddle Bag — to lean into the Gen Z-beloved micro handbag trend. Additionally, celebs love a good designer, investment purse that will remain timeless for seasons to come — and they typically partner with their favorite fashion house to test out new styles before the bags officially hit the market. So, all you have to do is keep watch this summer!

Ahead, see which luxe picks your favorite celebrities are already carrying nonstop. You might get major handbag envy but not to worry as you’ll be able to shop their exact, or similar bag, which will last you a lifetime.

Jennifer Lopez

Whether she’s heading to a workout or brunch with family, J.Lo can always count on her Gucci Diana tote to give her everyday looks an elevated touch. Her timeless white bag has a sleek bamboo top handle, a bright orange band, and subtle GG canvas print. This summer, dress the bag up by styling it with a colorful maxi dress or keep it casual by pairing the tote with denim shorts and a T-shirt.

Hailey Bieber

Bieber is the queen of effortless cool-girl style and this Saint Laurent shoulder bag has been her go-to accessory since it debuted in February 2022. She owns the purse both in beige and a pistachio color, often teaming it with crop tops and trousers. For this summertime dinner outing with Justin Bieber, she styled her designer bag with a simple crop tank, baggy green pants, and dad sneakers.

Blake Lively

Lively slipped into a flowing maxi dress from Reformation and carried her beige Gucci 1995 Horsebit shoulder bag for a summertime stroll with her husband in New York City. This archival style bag reemerged in the brand’s Cruise 2020 collection and was designed to add a minimalist yet luxe touch to any outfit. You can make it work for day and night simply with smart styling. For a nighttime party look, pair with a sequin silver mini dress.

Lizzo

Lizzo doesn’t shy away from eye-catching pieces when it comes to her wardrobe, which is why she couldn’t resist adding this hot pink bag from Balenciaga to her summer handbag collection. The Y2K-inspired purse is a celeb favorite, as it has been spotted on stars like Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and Alexa Demie. If your style leans maximalist, go for this bag — it’ll grab everyone’s attention.

Emma Roberts

Valentino Creative Directors Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri debuted the first-ever Rockstud collection back in 2010. (Chiuri has since moved on to become the creative director at Dior.) Since then, the iconic design has become one of the fashion house’s most recognizable signatures and can be found on everything, from sandals to wallets and, of course, its handbags. Here, Roberts rocked her red shoulder bag to give her prep-inspired outfit an edge. She styled the accessory with a feminine mini dress and black loafers.

Emily Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski’s off-duty model moment was completed with a ruched hobo bag from Miu Miu. The accessory feels classic because of the fashion house’s signature ruching, but still works for modern day thanks to its crescent shape and sleek gold hardware. The black bag can be worn year round, too, as it pairs well with summer tops or winter sweaters. For summer, however, make it weather-appropriate by pairing your Miu Miu bag with soft neutrals and linens.

Tracee Ellis Ross

For a day of running errands, the Black-ish star opted for a sleek Balenciaga tote bag that could hold all her items for the day. To keep the look casual, follow Ross’ lead by styling the go-bag with breezy garments — think linen button-downs, loose-fitting trousers, and silk skirts.

Kaia Gerber

Gerber showcases her adoration for Celine year round and it looks like this bag will be her go-to from now until September. While vacationing in Cannes, she utilized the raffia tote to carry all her essentials as she explored the coastal city. If you have a European vacation on the calendar this summer, the extra large tote is a travel must have as it can be mixed and matched with almost any outfit.

Lori Harvey

If you’re not too worried about functionality, micro handbags are the way to go to give any night-out look a dainty touch. Here, Harvey reached for her Mini Lady Dior Bag, which features luxe gold hardware and a simple top handle, while out for dinner. She styled the timeless purse with a bright green collared shirtdress and orange pumps. The Lady Dior is also beloved by celebrities such as Blackpink’s Jisoo and the late Princess Diana.

Elsa Hosk

To complete her oceanside vacation wardrobe, Hosk sported a metallic gold Chanel quilted handbag that felt traditional to the brand yet playful and trendy for 2022. To get the model’s look, style the handbag with a floral corset and slightly baggy blue jeans. If you want to wear the bag in the evening, pair it with a sleek black mini dress and strappy sandals for a look you can dance in all night long.